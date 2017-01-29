Joseph Jones, J.P. Prince Stranded by President Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

American basketball players Joseph Jones and J.P. Prince are reportedly stranded overseas as part of the fallout from United States President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban.

Jones and Prince play professionally in Iran but are stranded in Dubai after the country banned U.S. citizens in retaliation to Trump's executive order "barring refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries—including Iran—from entering the United States," per Chris Mannix of The Vertical.

Trump signed the executive order Friday, banning immigration from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for 90 days, per the New York Times' Michael D. Shear and Helene Cooper.

Jones and Prince both play for Azad University Tehan in the Iran Super League and share Eric Fleisher as an agent. Fleisher said the two players were on a team-financed break in Dubai when Trump signed the order and couldn't return to Iran before the country issued its retaliatory ban.

Fleisher said "there is very little optimism" a solution letting Jones and Prince back into Iran will be reached, even though team officials spoke to government representatives, per Mannix.

The agent added: "It's a real hardship."

Jones and Prince are familiar names to college basketball fans in the United States. Jones played for Texas A&M from 2004-08 and averaged 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Prince played for Arizona and Tennessee from 2005-10 and posted 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds a night during his three seasons with the Volunteers.

Trump's immigration ban has impacted the basketball world in the United States as well.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA contacted the State Department to see how the executive order will impact players from the seven forbidden countries. Per Wojnarowski, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said: "The NBA is a global league, and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world."

Elsewhere in sports, four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah—who was born in Somalia but medaled for Great Britain and now lives in Oregon—criticized Trump for the ban, per Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph:

As for Jones and Prince, Fleisher said they could lose six figures' worth of salary if they cannot finish the season.