    Vince Carter Nearing 2,000 Career 3-Point Field Goals Made

    January 30, 2017

    Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Vince Carter enters Monday night's contest against the Phoenix Suns just three three-point makes away from becoming the fifth player to reach 2,000 for his career, per Basketball-Reference.com.

    Known mainly for his flamboyant dunks earlier in his career, Carter still contributes to the Grizzlies despite turning 40 last Thursday. Through 42 contests this season, the veteran averages 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

    Carter's career 37.2 three-point percentage sits over one percent above the league average (35.9) this season, but he's declined in that department in recent years. In 2016-17, he's making only 34.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, over one percent below the league average in the category.

    Surprisingly, Carter has taken on a larger role for the Grizzlies this season, playing over 20 minutes per contest (24.1) for the first time since he played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2013-14. Despite his age, he remains a significant contributor to a competitive team in the Western Conference.

    The Grizzlies enter Monday's action with a 28-21 record, good for seventh place in the Western Conference and just 0.5 games out of sixth. A win Monday evening coupled with an Oklahoma City Thunder loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday would move the team up another place.

    In the final year of his contract with the Grizzlies, it's possible Carter's 2016-17 campaign will be his final in the NBA. However, he's yet to announce anything regarding his future beyond this season.

