French Open 2017: Early Odds for Top Players After the Australian Open

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova has not played since the 2016 Australian Open because she is serving her suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

She will be reinstated in late April, which gives her a few weeks of clay-court action before the French Open begins. She will have to come back as a wild card, and her fitness and form are very much in question.

Not every site gives French Open odds for Sharapova, but she is a popular player and will get a lot of attention when she returns, so her odds range from 14-1 to 20-1. She might be overrated at those chances, but everyone likes a proven, familiar star with a puncher's chance.

Petra Kvitova is a surprising 18-1 chance. She is recovering from a knife wound on her dominant left hand when attacked at her home in late December. Clay is her weakest surface with her more unsteady footwork and inconsistent baseline power. Those are inflated odds.

Karolina Pliskova also gets about 18-1 odds, but it would be surprising to see her win a major on red clay. Wimbledon grass will be much better for her power serving.

A real bargain could be 2015 runner-up Lucie Safarova at 33-1. She is a terrific fighter on clay with heavy left-handed topspin and the right draw could produce another run at the title. On the other hand, Eugenie Bouchard is a terrible risk at 40-1. The Canadian has not proved she can play top-level tennis since 2014. She's not near the quality of player as Agnieszka Radwanska at 40-1.

Other long shots include Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki at 66-1. Venus had a terrific run at Melbourne, but she is not likely to grind away at age 36 after battling Sjogrens syndrome for over half a decade.