NHL All-Star Game 2017: Score and Twitter Reaction
The Metropolitan Division won bragging rights at Sunday night's All-Star Game, earning a 4-3 victory in the final at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Wayne Simmonds scored with 4:58 remaining to propel the Metropolitan Division to the win. With three total goals on the day, the Philadelphia Flyers forward earned MVP honors.
The Atlantic Division won Saturday night's All-Star Skills Competition, which gave it the chance to choose its opponent in the All-Star semifinals. Atlantic Division captain Carey Price opted for the Metropolitan Division.
"Why not?" the Montreal Canadiens goaltender asked, per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "That seems to be the team that you're going to face in the final anyway, so I figure if we can beat them early, get it out of the way."
SB Nation NHL questioned whether Price would've wanted a mulligan in retrospect after the Central Division suffered a heavy 10-3 defeat against the Pacific Division:
SB Nation NHL @SBNationNHL
"We've changed our minds. Can we play the Central instead?" - the Atlantic1/29/2017, 9:37:01 PM
The Pacific Division rolled out to a 5-1 lead in the opening period. Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid was among the five goal scorers. ESPN.com's Pierre LeBrun thought the 20-year-old was only getting started:
Pierre LeBrun @Real_ESPNLeBrun
Connor McDavid with his first career all-star goal. Many more to come.1/29/2017, 9:19:17 PM
SB Nation's Winging It In Motown noted Central goaltender Corey Crawford wasn't enjoying a great start to the semifinals:
Winging It In Motown @wingingitmotown
Corey Crawford putting up a 30 goals against/60 rate1/29/2017, 9:25:54 PM
The Pacific onslaught continued into the second frame. P.K. Subban scored 2:14 into the period to bring the Central's deficit to 5-2, but Johnny Gaudreau and Joe Pavelski padded the Pacific's advantage with two more goals.
Considering the talent at the team's disposal, Sportsnet's Steve Dangle was surprised by the Central's lackluster performance:
Steve Dangle Glynn @Steve_Dangle
For a team that has three of the Top 100 players ever on the same line the Central kinda stinks.1/29/2017, 9:37:44 PM
The second semifinal proved to be more competitive. The Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions were deadlocked at halftime, 3-3. John Tavares scored with 1:15 left in the first period to tie the game.
Auston Matthews put the Atlantic Division back on top with a goal 50 seconds into the second period. NHL on NBC shared a replay of his tally:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
Smiles all around for Auston Matthews! Stream the #NHLAllStar game here: https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ https://t.co/ZQCPyQQipd1/29/2017, 10:31:56 PM
Tavares, Seth Jones and Taylor Hall scored three unanswered goals for the Metropolitan Division to give their team a 6-4 lead. Nikita Kucherov kept the Atlantic Division in the game with a goal at the 3:15 mark, but Sidney Crosby and Cam Atkinson responded with a trio of goals to put the game out of reach for good, putting the Metropolitan Division up 9-5 with 2:15 to play.
The Columbus Dispatch's Aaron Portzline noted the Columbus Blue Jackets had a nice showing from their trio of representatives:
Aaron Portzline @Aportzline
Atkinson 2-2-4, +1, 5 shots on goal, played 7:00 Jones 1-0-1, +3, 2 SOGs, played 5:54 Bobrovsky stopped 7 of 10 shots #CBJ #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 10:48:12 PM
In the All-Star final, the Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions exchanged the lead before Bo Horvat scored with 2:08 to go to provide the difference in the first period.
McDavid scored arguably the best goal of the All-Star Game in the opening period. He left Sergei Bobrovsky lying on the ice with impressive stick work and had an open net to momentarily tie the game at 2-2. The NHL shared a replay of his goal:
NHL @NHL
Goodness gracious @cmcdavid97. #NHLAllStar https://t.co/ipBueHDCMn1/29/2017, 11:35:07 PM
It looked as though Ryan Kesler had given the Pacific Division a two-goal lead with 6:36 left in the game. However, the referees took a second look at the play and determined the Pacific Division was offside in the buildup to the goal, canceling it out.
NHL on NBC provided a detailed analysis of the review:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
After review...NO GOAL! #NHLAllStar Watch more: https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ https://t.co/c5oyePVRGO1/29/2017, 11:42:18 PM
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman noted Metropolitan coach Wayne Gretzky could add another feather to his cap:
Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC
Gretzky now owns another NHL Record: perfect percentage of 1.000 on video review challenges.1/29/2017, 11:41:21 PM
The referee's decision left the door open for Atkinson to tie the game. Pacific goaltender Mike Smith saved Atkinson's first effort, but the Blue Jackets forward reacted quickly to poke home the rebound.
With the Pacific Division still reeling, Simmonds followed up five seconds later with the go-ahead goal.
Simmonds will be the most popular player in the Metropolitan Division, since he ensured the $1 million prize that goes to the All-Star champion will be split among him and his teammates.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!