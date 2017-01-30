5 Questions the Cleveland Cavaliers Must Answer Before 2017 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have more questions surrounding their team than any other defending champion with a firm grip on first place ever has before.

Cleveland (32-14) leads the Eastern Conference by 3.5 games despite dropping six of their last 10 contests. This January slump has led LeBron James to call out both ownership and the front office, despite the Cavs leading the NBA in team salary ($127 million) and orchestrating the biggest trade thus far this season (Kyle Korver).

With James around, times are never boring in Northeast Ohio.

The Feb. 23 trade deadline is just over three weeks away, and if James gets his way, the roster will undergo some upgrades. Cleveland plays nine more games before the deadline and will use that time to sort out the ever-fluctuating rotation and work to develop more of their young players.

Before the Cavaliers pull off any roster-altering moves, though, these questions must be answered.