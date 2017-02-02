College Basketball Players Who Must Step Up to Salvage Their 2016-17 Seasons

6 of 13

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Games: 18

Statistics: 13.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.1 apg

Teams's record: 19-3 (8-1 Pac-12)

You're probably surprised to see Dillon Brooks' name here. Brooks, a junior, is the leading scorer for a 19-3 Oregon team that is ranked 13th in the country this week. Oregon is also just one game out of first place in the Pac-12. He scored the game-winning basket against UCLA and scored 35 and 24 points in the Ducks' consecutive victories over the Bruins and USC.

Why does this guy need to salvage anything?

Granted, he has had a pretty good season. But is it good enough? Brooks is the only returning first-team all-Pac-12 selection from last season, and he was named to the Associated Press, CBS Sports and USA Today five-man first-team preseason All-American teams this season.

The Ducks were ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP poll, suggesting they might be a Final Four team after reaching the Elite Eight as a No. 1 seed a year ago.

In that context, Brooks has fallen a bit short. Certainly a foot injury that caused him to miss the first three games as well as the Jan. 21 game against Stanford has been a hindrance. But the expectation was that he would improve on his numbers from a year ago. Instead he is averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds fewer than he did last season, when he averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. The fact that Brooks is averaging 21.7 minutes this season as opposed to 32.8 minutes last season has a lot to do with his injury and the Ducks' impressive depth. However, the simple fact is that his production has decreased when it was expected to increase.

All of this could be dismissed if it weren't for Brooks' recent production, or rather lack of production. In the seven games since his big weekend against UCLA and USC to open Pac-12 play, Brooks has averaged 9.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while making just 4-of-18 three-point attempts.

He was ejected in the first half of the Washington State game for kicking an opposing player during a scramble. What is remembered from Brooks' Jan. 26 performance in the victory over Utah was not the 19 points he scored but his unconvincing, and somewhat embarrassing, flop.

The alarm bell went off when Brooks had just nine points and six turnovers in the Jan. 28 loss to Colorado, which was 1-7 in the conference at the time.

It was Oregon's first conference loss, so the Ducks are very much in the Pac-12 race. Brooks has more to give, as he demonstrated in this season's game against UCLA and in his 22-point, five-rebound, six-assist, one-turnover performance in last year's NCAA tournament Sweet 16 victory over Duke.

He also has some things to prove to the NBA. He is ranked as the 68th-best pro prospect by NBADraft.net and 72nd by Draft Express. He can always return for his senior season instead of turning pro, but Brooks was projected to be one of the nation's best players this season. A foot injury has hampered his production, but he has enough time left to fulfill the preseason expectations for him and his team.