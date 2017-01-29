Carson Palmer: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Cardinals QB's Future

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer has yet to decide whether he will return for the 2017 NFL season.

Continue for updates.

Cardinals Waiting on Palmer's Decision

Sunday, Jan. 29

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, both Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald are considering retirement. They've had conversations with the team brass, but neither player has made any final decisions.

The team hopes to get more clarity by the middle of February, though there is no deadline for either to make an announcement.

Palmer was one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in 2015, posting a 104.6 passer rating and a league-best 79.3 QBR, per ESPN.com. His performance helped the Cardinals post a 13-3 record while advancing to the NFC title game.

Unfortunately, the 2016 season did not go as expected, as the team posted a 7-8-1 record. Palmer struggled with accuracy and saw his passer rating drop to 87.2, while his QBR fell to 60.4.

Even with the struggles, many around the Cardinals organization expect the 37-year-old quarterback to return for his 14th NFL season.

"The way he played down the stretch makes you believe he's coming back," head coach Bruce Arians said, per Dan Bickley of AZCentral.com. "But he got beat up pretty good last year. So you never know."

General manager Steve Keim also believed Palmer and Fitzgerald would return.

"Based on the conversations I had with both of them in training camp, I would be surprised if they didn't play next year," Keim told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Doug & Wolf in December.

If Palmer does retire, the Cardinals will likely need to find a replacement in the draft or free agency to battle Drew Stanton and Zac Dysert for the starting spot.