Picking a Combined Liverpool vs. Chelsea XI

Is there room for Adam Lallana and N'Golo Kante in our combined midfield? Clive Rose/Getty Images

At the turn of the year, Chelsea's visit to Anfield at the end of January looked set to be one of the defining fixtures in the race for the Premier League title.

After defeating Manchester City 1-0, Liverpool finished 2016 six points behind the table-topping Blues but with the knowledge that Antonio Conte's side still had to travel to Merseyside.

While it is said a week is a long time in politics, a month can prove to be a long, long time in football.

The start of 2017 has not gone to plan for Jurgen Klopp's squad. They have managed just one win this month, with that solitary triumph coming in an FA Cup replay away at League Two side Plymouth Argyle.

They were once Chelsea's nearest challengers, but now sit 10 points back in fourth place. They can still just about see top spot, yet they should be more concerned with the Manchester clubs right behind them.

The Blues, in contrast, have had no such troubles in 2017. They are still perched nicely at the summit, holding an eight-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, who they host on Saturday.

But, ahead of the midweek battle between the Reds and the Blues, Bleacher Report has picked a combined XI.

With Chelsea's status as top dogs, this side lines up in their preferred 3-4-1-2 formation. However, in an act of fairness to Liverpool, we've also chosen a 4-3-3 lineup on the final slide.