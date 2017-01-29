    Social ReactionDownload App

    PDC Masters Darts 2017: Final Scores, Results and Prize Money

    AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 29: Michael Van Gerwen celebrates during the Auckland Darts Masters at The Trusts Arena on August 29, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)
    Michael Bradley/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Michael van Gerwen won the 2017 PDC Unibet Masters against Gary Anderson at the Arena MK in Milton Keynes, England, defeating the Flying Scotsman 11-7 on Sunday.

    In a repeat of the recent world final, Mighty Mike was irrepressible as he hit the maximums, but Anderson stayed with him until the latter stages of the final.  

    The winner earned £60,000 as he reigned triumphant, according to PDC.tv, with Van Gerwen collecting the title for the third straight season.

    Earlier in the day, Anderson defeated Phil Taylor in the semi-final, winning their contest 11-9 in a pulsating affair. Van Gerwen swept past Adrian Lewis with ease, posting an 11-5 victory.

    Here are the results from the final day:

    PDC Masters Darts 2017: Quarter-Final Results
    Phil Taylor10-5Peter Wright
    Gary Anderson10-6Raymond van Barneveld
    Robert Thornton6-10Adrian Lewis
    Michael van Gerwen10-4Mensur Suljovic
    PDC.tv
    PDC Masters Darts 2017: Semi-Final Results
    Gary Anderson11-9Phil Taylor
    Michael van Gerwen11-5Adrian Lewis
    PDC.tv
    PDC Masters Darts 2017: Final
    WinnerScoreRunner-Up
    Michael van Gerwen11-7Gary Anderson
    PDC.tv

              

    Finals Day Recap

    Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen gestures to fans after his victory in the PDC World Championship darts final over Scotland's Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace in north London on January 2, 2017. Michael van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson 7-3 in sets to win the
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

    Anderson produced phenomenal darts to stay on MvG's coattails in the final, but Van Gerwen was at his devastating best against the player closest to his current standard.

    The Dutchman raced to a 5-2 lead as blasted out the blocks, but Anderson chipped away at the score and stayed within contact.

    The Flying Scotsman kept the score at 6-4 before Van Gerwen won consecutive legs to grab an 8-4 advantage.

    Anderson missed a chance to break, allowing MvG to drive toward the finish line, and Mighty Mike completed the job to win 11-7.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Gary Anderson of Great Britain looks on during the final of the 2017 William Hill PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace on January 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
    Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

    Van Gerwen improved as the night went on after strolling through the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and when he faced Anderson, the most destructive side of his game quickly emerged.

    Earlier, Anderson and Taylor put on a show for the watching audience, as the atmosphere ebbed and flowed in the arena.

    The Power destroyed Peter Wright in the last eight to progress and was in solid form throughout. Anderson hit seven maximums on his way to victory in the semi-finals, and he was forced to resist Taylor's fighting spirit.

    The Flying Scotsman posted a strong average to keep the multiple world champion at bay, per 3 Dart Analyst (via PDC Darts):

    Mighty Mike was not at his best when he beat Lewis in their semi-final, but the Dutch giant was simply too comfortable on the night.

    Lewis appeared dangerous in the last eight but hit a brick wall when he faced the world champion.

    Jackpot completely lost his form in his final match, posting a weak average as he exited the competition, per Live Darts:

    Once again, Van Gerwen had no equal in a major competition, and he did not need to play his very best darts until the concluding legs of the final.

    Anderson proved he is the closest player on the circuit to the world champion, and Taylor showed there is life in him yet.

    However, Mighty Mike is unlikely to be beaten by any of the professionals at the top of the darts world in the near future in major tournament conditions.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 