PDC Masters Darts 2017: Final Scores, Results and Prize Money

Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen won the 2017 PDC Unibet Masters against Gary Anderson at the Arena MK in Milton Keynes, England, defeating the Flying Scotsman 11-7 on Sunday.

In a repeat of the recent world final, Mighty Mike was irrepressible as he hit the maximums, but Anderson stayed with him until the latter stages of the final.

The winner earned £60,000 as he reigned triumphant, according to PDC.tv, with Van Gerwen collecting the title for the third straight season.

Earlier in the day, Anderson defeated Phil Taylor in the semi-final, winning their contest 11-9 in a pulsating affair. Van Gerwen swept past Adrian Lewis with ease, posting an 11-5 victory.

Here are the results from the final day:

PDC Masters Darts 2017: Quarter-Final Results Phil Taylor 10-5 Peter Wright Gary Anderson 10-6 Raymond van Barneveld Robert Thornton 6-10 Adrian Lewis Michael van Gerwen 10-4 Mensur Suljovic PDC.tv

PDC Masters Darts 2017: Semi-Final Results Gary Anderson 11-9 Phil Taylor Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Adrian Lewis PDC.tv

PDC Masters Darts 2017: Final Winner Score Runner-Up Michael van Gerwen 11-7 Gary Anderson PDC.tv

Finals Day Recap

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Anderson produced phenomenal darts to stay on MvG's coattails in the final, but Van Gerwen was at his devastating best against the player closest to his current standard.

The Dutchman raced to a 5-2 lead as blasted out the blocks, but Anderson chipped away at the score and stayed within contact.

The Flying Scotsman kept the score at 6-4 before Van Gerwen won consecutive legs to grab an 8-4 advantage.

Anderson missed a chance to break, allowing MvG to drive toward the finish line, and Mighty Mike completed the job to win 11-7.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Van Gerwen improved as the night went on after strolling through the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and when he faced Anderson, the most destructive side of his game quickly emerged.

Earlier, Anderson and Taylor put on a show for the watching audience, as the atmosphere ebbed and flowed in the arena.

The Power destroyed Peter Wright in the last eight to progress and was in solid form throughout. Anderson hit seven maximums on his way to victory in the semi-finals, and he was forced to resist Taylor's fighting spirit.

The Flying Scotsman posted a strong average to keep the multiple world champion at bay, per 3 Dart Analyst (via PDC Darts):

Mighty Mike was not at his best when he beat Lewis in their semi-final, but the Dutch giant was simply too comfortable on the night.

Lewis appeared dangerous in the last eight but hit a brick wall when he faced the world champion.

Jackpot completely lost his form in his final match, posting a weak average as he exited the competition, per Live Darts:

Once again, Van Gerwen had no equal in a major competition, and he did not need to play his very best darts until the concluding legs of the final.

Anderson proved he is the closest player on the circuit to the world champion, and Taylor showed there is life in him yet.

However, Mighty Mike is unlikely to be beaten by any of the professionals at the top of the darts world in the near future in major tournament conditions.