Super Bowl Performers 2017: National Anthem, Halftime Show Guide

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is much more than a football game these days, and much of the attention to this year's event will be on the performances of the national anthem and halftime show.

In addition to the performances themselves, the national anthem and halftime show are also the center of some of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets.

Here's a quick preview of the performers and a guide to the various available prop bets.

National Anthem

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Country singer Luke Bryan will take the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston to perform this year's national anthem. He'll be the first traditional country singer to perform the event since former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

The over/under for the national anthem length has been set at 2:15.

If Bryan goes over, it would be one of the longest performances in recent history. Over the past 10 Super Bowls, only Alicia Keys has exceeded 2:15, according to OddsShark.

Bleacher Report's Paul Kasabian broke down some of Bryan's recent anthem performances, noting that he has was under 2:15 in two of the three renditions sampled.

Another prop bet featuring the national anthem is whether or not Bryan will take the stage wearing a hat.

While many country singers are associated with cowboy hats, Bryan often opts for the more casual backwards baseball cap to go along with his jeans and t-shirt.

This prop bet is a toss up, with equal odds provided on hat or no hat.

Bryan performed the national anthem at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game, perhaps his largest TV audience prior to the Super Bowl, and opted to stick with his jeans and t-shirt look but ditched the hat.

Halftime Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at Super Bowl 50, will be our halftime entertainment this year.

Given Lady Gaga's style and personality, many of the prop bets available for her performance refer to her wardrobe and style choices. For example, you can bet on how many outfits will she wear or whether or not she'll wear a pink hat. In fact, you can even place a bet with 10,000-to-1 odds that she will wear "absolutely nothing."

One of the more interesting prop bets refers to her choice of song, specifically whether or not she will cover a performance by a recently deceased singer. The legendary David Bowie has the best odds in that category (+200). Prince, who performed at Super Bowl XLI, is also a strong contender to be covered by Lady Gaga.

If you're interested in who will be appearing with Lady Gaga, you can also bet on various cameos such as Beyonce (+330), R. Kelly (+450) or Elton John (+800).

The cameo prop is fun to think about but extremely difficult to predict. It's probably best stay away from that one, unless you just really want to give yourself another reason to root for an R. Kelly appearance.

In terms of Lady Gaga's performance itself, we're still in the dark as to where exactly the performance will be taking place. Yes, she'll be at NRG Stadium, but will be she be inside or on top of the stadium?

According to Oli Coleman of Page Six, Lady Gaga wants to perform on the roof of the stadium.

A performance on the roof is certainly plausible, but it remains to be seen if she can perform on the roof and still safely descend into the stadium, where a stage will presumably be constructed for the majority of her performance.

All betting info provided by OddsShark.