National Signing Day 2017: Date, Top Prospects and TV Schedule for Commitments

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, national signing day—the biggest spectacle in college sports—will renew an annual tradition, as high school stars will announce their commitments for the 2017 football season.

Below, we'll break down the list of known commitments that will be made live on television, the general television coverage during the event and some of the top prospects set to commit on Tuesday.

Televised Commitments

National Signing Day TV Schedule Time (ET) Prospect Position Rank From Possible Schools Watch 8 a.m. Levi Jones No. 11 OLB Austin, Texas Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC ESPN 8 a.m. Stephan Zabie No. 29 OT Austin, Texas Oklahoma, Texas, USC ESPN 10 a.m. Todd Harris No. 9 S Plaquemine, La. LSU, Alabama, TCU ESPN 10 a.m. Aubrey Solomon No. 2 DT Leesburg, Ga. Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC ESPN 10 a.m. Jeff Thomas No. 5 WR East St. Louis, Ill. Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Oregon ESPN 11 a.m. Chevin Calloway No. 21 CB Dallas Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss ESPN 11 a.m. Damion Daniels No. 50 DT Dallas Colorado, Nebraska, Texas-San Antonio ESPN 1 p.m. James Robinson IV No. 38 WR Lakeland, Fla. Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon ESPN2 1 p.m. A.J. Davis No. 28 RB Lakeland, Fla. UNC, Louisville, Pitt ESPN2 4 p.m. Greg Johnson No. 6 ATH Los Angeles USC, Nebraska, Oregon ESPN2 4 p.m. Joseph Lewis No. 2 WR Los Angeles USC, Nebraska, Oregon ESPN2 4 p.m. Marvin Wilson No. 1 DT Houston Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USF ESPN2 Schedule via ESPN MediaZone. Rankings via Scout.com.

Television Schedule

Time (ET) Channel 8 a.m. to Noon ESPNU Noon to 5 p.m. ESPN2 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ESPNU Source: ESPN MediaZone

Prospects to Know

Marvin Wilson, a 5-star defensive tackle from Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, is the top-ranked prospect, per Scout.com, set to announce his intentions on Wednesday. Right below him is another uber-talented defensive tackle and 5-star prospect, Aubrey Solomon.



Scout.com broke down what Solomon will bring to the table:

An athletic defensive lineman who knows how to get off the ball. He is most effective with his quickness. He has good anticipation and he reacts quickly in the trenches. Really gets up the field. Can make plays in the backfield. Gets consistent penetration. Can use his hands, but needs to improve that, and his moves to counter offensive linemen. When he struggles, he tends to play high, so he can work on bettering his pad level. Just a quick defensive lineman who can make plays. Plays hard and plays fast for a guy his size.

Two programs are about to get a lot tougher against the run once Wilson and Solomon commit.

How about some of the high-flying skill guys?

Well, there's 5-star wideout Joseph Lewis, the No. 2 player at his position. In December, he wrote about what he was looking for in a program.

"My perfect school would have a family atmosphere, a great coaching staff, players I can relate to and a situation where I can come in and make a big impact," Lewis penned in an article for USA Today. "I want to play early, of course, but I want to earn it. If that works out then cool, if not, I’ll have to wait my turn. More than anything I want to have the best fit."

So, will the perfect school be Nebraska or Oregon, the two front-runners?

Oh, the drama.

Slightly below Lewis in the Scout rankings comes wideout Devonta Smith, also a 5-star receiver and the No. 3 player at the position overall. Smith is thought to be deciding between Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami, though the Hurricanes may have been dealt a blow over the weekend:

Smith didn't come out and say he was taking Miami out of the running after not taking an official visit with the school. But it isn't a great sign.

Rounding out the 5-star recruits expected to announce their intentions on Wednesday includes offensive tackle Austin Jackson, defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Chaisson is a pass-rushing beast, as he accumulated 15.5 sacks as a junior in 2015. And then he tied the Under Armour All-America Game record with three sacks in January.

This guy gets after the quarterback, folks. Either Texas or LSU, believed to be his top two choices, will be getting quite the edge-rusher.