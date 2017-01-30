    2017 National Signing DayDownload App

    National Signing Day 2017: Date, Top Prospects and TV Schedule for Commitments

    Image via Scout.com
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    On Wednesday, Feb. 1, national signing day—the biggest spectacle in college sports—will renew an annual tradition, as high school stars will announce their commitments for the 2017 football season.

    Below, we'll break down the list of known commitments that will be made live on television, the general television coverage during the event and some of the top prospects set to commit on Tuesday.

     

    Televised Commitments 

    National Signing Day TV Schedule
    Time (ET)ProspectPosition RankFromPossible SchoolsWatch
    8 a.m.Levi JonesNo. 11 OLBAustin, TexasFlorida, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USCESPN
    8 a.m.Stephan ZabieNo. 29 OTAustin, TexasOklahoma, Texas, USCESPN
    10 a.m.Todd HarrisNo. 9 SPlaquemine, La.LSU, Alabama, TCUESPN
    10 a.m.Aubrey SolomonNo. 2 DTLeesburg, Ga.Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USCESPN
    10 a.m.Jeff ThomasNo. 5 WREast St. Louis, Ill.Louisville, Miami (Fla.), OregonESPN
    11 a.m.Chevin CallowayNo. 21 CBDallasArkansas, Texas, Ole MissESPN
    11 a.m.Damion DanielsNo. 50 DTDallasColorado, Nebraska, Texas-San AntonioESPN
    1 p.m.James Robinson IVNo. 38 WRLakeland, Fla.Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OregonESPN2
    1 p.m.A.J. DavisNo. 28 RBLakeland, Fla.UNC, Louisville, PittESPN2
    4 p.m.Greg JohnsonNo. 6 ATHLos AngelesUSC, Nebraska, OregonESPN2
    4 p.m.Joseph LewisNo. 2 WRLos AngelesUSC, Nebraska, OregonESPN2
    4 p.m.Marvin WilsonNo. 1 DTHoustonFlorida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USFESPN2
    Schedule via ESPN MediaZone. Rankings via Scout.com.

     

    Television Schedule

    Time (ET)Channel
    8 a.m. to NoonESPNU
    Noon to 5 p.m.ESPN2
    5 p.m. to 7 p.m.ESPNU
    Source: ESPN MediaZone

     

    Prospects to Know

    1. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    2. The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class

    3. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    4. Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017

    5. Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017

    6. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    7. Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017

    8. Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most

    9. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    10. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    11. Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion

    12. Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset

    13. 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision

    14. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    15. CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

    16. Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State

    17. Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future

    18. Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring

    19. Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process

    20. Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense

    21. Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense

    22. Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan

    23. Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years

    24. Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016

    25. Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017

    26. Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016

    27. Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017

    28. Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.'

    29. Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football

    30. 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford

    31. Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend

    32. Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season

    33. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    34. Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football

    35. Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group

    36. College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields

    37. Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs

    38. Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch

    39. Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman

    40. Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State

    41. Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers

    42. The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman?

    43. Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa

    44. Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville

    45. Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State

    46. Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power

    47. Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond

    48. Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016

    49. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    50. Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation?

    51. A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists

    52. Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates

    53. Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State

    54. Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama

    55. Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson

    56. Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman?

    57. Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft

    58. Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face

    59. Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff

    60. Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

    Marvin Wilson, a 5-star defensive tackle from Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, is the top-ranked prospect, per Scout.com, set to announce his intentions on Wednesday. Right below him is another uber-talented defensive tackle and 5-star prospect, Aubrey Solomon.

    Scout.com broke down what Solomon will bring to the table:

    An athletic defensive lineman who knows how to get off the ball. He is most effective with his quickness. He has good anticipation and he reacts quickly in the trenches. Really gets up the field. Can make plays in the backfield. Gets consistent penetration. Can use his hands, but needs to improve that, and his moves to counter offensive linemen. When he struggles, he tends to play high, so he can work on bettering his pad level. Just a quick defensive lineman who can make plays. Plays hard and plays fast for a guy his size.

    Two programs are about to get a lot tougher against the run once Wilson and Solomon commit.

    How about some of the high-flying skill guys?

    Well, there's 5-star wideout Joseph Lewis, the No. 2 player at his position. In December, he wrote about what he was looking for in a program.

    "My perfect school would have a family atmosphere, a great coaching staff, players I can relate to and a situation where I can come in and make a big impact," Lewis penned in an article for USA Today. "I want to play early, of course, but I want to earn it. If that works out then cool, if not, I’ll have to wait my turn. More than anything I want to have the best fit."

    So, will the perfect school be Nebraska or Oregon, the two front-runners?

    Oh, the drama.

    1. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    2. The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class

    3. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    4. Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017

    5. Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017

    6. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    7. Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017

    8. Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most

    9. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    10. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    11. Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion

    12. Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset

    13. 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision

    14. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    15. CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

    16. Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State

    17. Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future

    18. Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring

    19. Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process

    20. Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense

    21. Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense

    22. Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan

    23. Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years

    24. Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016

    25. Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017

    26. Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016

    27. Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017

    28. Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.'

    29. Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football

    30. 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford

    31. Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend

    32. Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season

    33. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    34. Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football

    35. Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group

    36. College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields

    37. Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs

    38. Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch

    39. Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman

    40. Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State

    41. Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers

    42. The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman?

    43. Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa

    44. Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville

    45. Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State

    46. Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power

    47. Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond

    48. Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016

    49. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    50. Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation?

    51. A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists

    52. Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates

    53. Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State

    54. Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama

    55. Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson

    56. Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman?

    57. Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft

    58. Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face

    59. Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff

    60. Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

    Slightly below Lewis in the Scout rankings comes wideout Devonta Smith, also a 5-star receiver and the No. 3 player at the position overall. Smith is thought to be deciding between Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami, though the Hurricanes may have been dealt a blow over the weekend:

    Smith didn't come out and say he was taking Miami out of the running after not taking an official visit with the school. But it isn't a great sign.

    Rounding out the 5-star recruits expected to announce their intentions on Wednesday includes offensive tackle Austin Jackson, defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

    Chaisson is a pass-rushing beast, as he accumulated 15.5 sacks as a junior in 2015.  And then he tied the Under Armour All-America Game record with three sacks in January.

    This guy gets after the quarterback, folks. Either Texas or LSU, believed to be his top two choices, will be getting quite the edge-rusher.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 