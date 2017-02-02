Ohio State Football Recruiting: Meet the Buckeyes' 2017 Class

1 of 22

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Urban Meyer put the finishing touches on Ohio State's 2017 recruiting class Wednesday, and while the 21-member group is the smallest during his six-year tenure in Columbus, it could wind up as the most talented when all is said and done.

The Buckeyes brought in a total of six 5-star prospects, which eclipsed the total number Meyer signed in the previous three recruiting cycles combined. The 21 blue-chip prospects have an aggregate rating of 4.19—by far the highest in the country—and 10 rank within the top five of their respective positions, per Scout.

The only thing that kept Ohio State from signing the country's top class was a scholarship crunch. The Buckeyes had 43 true and redshirt freshmen on the roster last season, and even though they lost six underclassmen to the NFL draft, they weren't able to sign classes as big as Georgia, Alabama and Michigan.

That's why Ohio State finished No. 4 in the national recruiting standings, but it's clear that the coaching staff went for quantity over quality in 2017.

Here's a look at the 21 newest Buckeyes.