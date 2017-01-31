Premier League Week 23 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The 2016-17 Premier League season returns on Tuesday after a round of FA Cup fixtures, and Week 23 of the campaign will see Liverpool and Chelsea go head-to-head.

The Reds have struggled of late and face a surging Chelsea team that has won its last two matches and remains the clear favourites to win the title.

Elsewhere, West Ham United host Manchester City, Watford visit Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Sunderland and Manchester United face Hull City. Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, complete with TV info, live-stream options and picks:

Premier League Schedule Date Time (GMT Home Away TV Info Live Stream Pick Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:45 p.m. Arsenal Watford NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.) Live Extra Arsenal Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:45 p.m. Bournemouth Crystal Palace NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.) Live Extra Bournemouth Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:45 p.m. Burnley Leicester City NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.) Live Extra Draw Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:45 p.m. Middlesbrough West Bromwich Albion NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.) Live Extra WBA Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:45 p.m. Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.) Live Extra Spurs Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:45 p.m. Swansea City Southampton NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.) Live Extra Draw Tuesday, Jan. 31 8 p.m. Liverpool Chelsea BT Sport (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) BT app/Live Extra Draw Wednesday, Feb. 1 7:45 p.m. West Ham United Manchester City BT Sport (UK)/NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.) BT app/Live Extra City Wednesday, Feb. 1 8 p.m. Manchester United Hull City NBCSN (U.S.) Live Extra United Wednesday, Feb. 1 8 p.m. Stoke City Everton NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.) Live Extra Everton WhoScored.com

To access the BT Sport app, click here. For NBC's Live Extra, click here.

Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League outings and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers, signaling something of a crisis at Anfield.

Per the club's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp believes the time to turn things around is now: "Somebody asked me a second ago if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now—I don't know. But if it is, it's the perfect point to turn because it's not possible to go lower. That's all we have to think about now."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have been on a roll of late, bouncing back from the defeat at the hands of Spurs on January 4 that halted their 13-match winning streak. The Blues have won their last two in the league without conceding a single goal.

Heading into Week 23, the west Londoners lead the Premier League by eight points, and with a crucial match against Arsenal coming up on Saturday, they can take a serious leap towards the title in the next few days.

Per Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the Reds are doing everything possible to make sure that doesn't happen:

Arsenal have been in fine form of late as well and are expected to cruise past a Watford side that hasn't won a Premier League match since December 10, while Manchester City face a tricky trip to London to take on West Ham.

The Hammers haven't enjoyed a great 2016-17 season, but they seem to be turning a corner, coming together as a team in the wake of the Dimitri Payet saga.

Per the club's official Twitter account, that issue has come to an end, which can only help the squad moving forward:

City have been anything but consistent of late, winning just a single point in their last two Premier League outings, and the defence remains a major weakness. West Ham are a major threat on set pieces, so expect the visitors to target struggling goalkeeper Claudio Bravo early and often.

The Red Devils host Hull City, who have looked far from convincing this season and are desperate for a result, while Spurs visit Sunderland, who have lost four of their last five in the league.