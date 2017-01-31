    World FootballDownload App

    Premier League Week 23 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Sadio Mane of Liverpool is pressured by Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    The 2016-17 Premier League season returns on Tuesday after a round of FA Cup fixtures, and Week 23 of the campaign will see Liverpool and Chelsea go head-to-head.

    The Reds have struggled of late and face a surging Chelsea team that has won its last two matches and remains the clear favourites to win the title.

    Elsewhere, West Ham United host Manchester City, Watford visit Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Sunderland and Manchester United face Hull City. Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, complete with TV info, live-stream options and picks:

    Premier League Schedule
    DateTime (GMTHomeAwayTV InfoLive StreamPick
    Tuesday, Jan. 317:45 p.m.ArsenalWatfordNBCSN EXTRA (U.S.)Live ExtraArsenal
    Tuesday, Jan. 317:45 p.m.BournemouthCrystal PalaceNBCSN EXTRA (U.S.)Live ExtraBournemouth
    Tuesday, Jan. 317:45 p.m.BurnleyLeicester CityNBCSN EXTRA (U.S.)Live ExtraDraw
    Tuesday, Jan. 317:45 p.m.MiddlesbroughWest Bromwich AlbionNBCSN EXTRA (U.S.)Live ExtraWBA
    Tuesday, Jan. 317:45 p.m.SunderlandTottenham HotspurNBCSN EXTRA (U.S.)Live ExtraSpurs
    Tuesday, Jan. 317:45 p.m.Swansea CitySouthamptonNBCSN EXTRA (U.S.)Live ExtraDraw
    Tuesday, Jan. 318 p.m.LiverpoolChelseaBT Sport (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)BT app/Live ExtraDraw
    Wednesday, Feb. 17:45 p.m.West Ham UnitedManchester CityBT Sport (UK)/NBCSN EXTRA (U.S.)BT app/Live ExtraCity
    Wednesday, Feb. 18 p.m.Manchester UnitedHull CityNBCSN (U.S.)Live ExtraUnited
    Wednesday, Feb. 18 p.m.Stoke CityEvertonNBCSN EXTRA (U.S.)Live ExtraEverton
    WhoScored.com

    To access the BT Sport app, click here. For NBC's Live Extra, click here.

    Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League outings and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers, signaling something of a crisis at Anfield.

    Per the club's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp believes the time to turn things around is now: "Somebody asked me a second ago if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until nowI don't know. But if it is, it's the perfect point to turn because it's not possible to go lower. That's all we have to think about now."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: General view of the match during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Chelsea have been on a roll of late, bouncing back from the defeat at the hands of Spurs on January 4 that halted their 13-match winning streak. The Blues have won their last two in the league without conceding a single goal.

    Heading into Week 23, the west Londoners lead the Premier League by eight points, and with a crucial match against Arsenal coming up on Saturday, they can take a serious leap towards the title in the next few days.

    Per Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the Reds are doing everything possible to make sure that doesn't happen:

    Arsenal have been in fine form of late as well and are expected to cruise past a Watford side that hasn't won a Premier League match since December 10, while Manchester City face a tricky trip to London to take on West Ham.

    The Hammers haven't enjoyed a great 2016-17 season, but they seem to be turning a corner, coming together as a team in the wake of the Dimitri Payet saga.

    Per the club's official Twitter account, that issue has come to an end, which can only help the squad moving forward:

    City have been anything but consistent of late, winning just a single point in their last two Premier League outings, and the defence remains a major weakness. West Ham are a major threat on set pieces, so expect the visitors to target struggling goalkeeper Claudio Bravo early and often.

    The Red Devils host Hull City, who have looked far from convincing this season and are desperate for a result, while Spurs visit Sunderland, who have lost four of their last five in the league.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 