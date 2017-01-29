AFCON 2017: Quarter-Final Scores, Results and Semi-Final Schedule

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Ghana and Egypt reached the semi-final stage of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after winning on Sunday. The latter beat Morocco thanks to a late goal from Kahraba, after Ghana had beaten Congo DR 2-1.

Goals from brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew earlier in the day sent Ghana into the last four. West Ham United forward Andre Ayew netted the winner from the penalty spot.

Ghana will now face Cameroon in Thursday's semi-final, while Burkina Faso will meet seven-time winners Egypt on Wednesday.

Here are the results from Sunday's last-eight fixtures:

AFCON 2017 Quarter-Final Results: Sunday Scores Team A Score Team B Congo DR 1-2 Ghana Egypt 1-0 Morocco BBC Sport

Here's the schedule for the semi-final matches:

AFCON 2017 Semi-Final Schedule Date Time Match Wednesday, February 1 7 p.m./2 p.m. Burkina Faso vs. Egypt Thursday, February 2 7 p.m./2 p.m. Cameroon vs. Ghana BBC Sport

Recap

It was Aston Villa man Jordan Ayew who gave Ghana the lead. He broke a goalless deadlock on 62 minutes, after Congo DR had defended resolutely.

Ghana struggled to break down physical opponents, but they still kept the ball moving. The Ayew brothers provided a focal point, while Christian Atsu worked to create chances between the lines.

The Chelsea loanee was the player brought down in the box to give Ghana the chance to win it from the spot. Atsu has caught the eye with his performances at the tournament, according to Ed Dove of Reuters:

Before the winning penalty, Paul-Jose M'Poku lit up the match with a fantastic equaliser. He struck from distance to leave Ghana goalkeeper Brimah Razak stranded.

Congo DR needed a touch of the spectacular to finally find the net after wasting several simpler chances earlier. In particular, striker Dieumerci Mbokani was erratic in front of goal.

Villarreal frontman Cedric Bakambu came off the bench late on, but he also struggled to find his range. Congo DR were left to rue their misfiring strikers as an accomplished Ghana side reached the last four.

Bakambu couldn't make the difference late on. ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Later, Egypt and Morocco played out a dour first half in the day's second semi-final. Chances were scarce, even though Egypt owned the ball.

However, the Pharaohs struggled to manufacture much from their territorial dominance. In fact, Jonny Singer of the Daily Mail lamented the lack of quality and excitement on display:

Meanwhile, Jonathan Wilson, editor of The Blizzard, felt Egypt would inevitably be punished for not making more of their ownership of the ball:

The match still remained a stunted affair when the second half got underway. Egypt were missing the influence of Arsenal man Mohamed Elneny in midfield.

Elneny was left out because of a calf problem, according to team officials (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Sunday Mirror). The Pharaohs weren't moving the ball quickly enough without him.

Elneny's composure in possession was missed. MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/Getty Images

It was still goalless inside the final 15 minutes when Egypt winger Mohamed Salah wasted an excellent chance. His firmly hit half-volley was palmed away by Munir Mohand Mohamedi.

Morocco were defending well, but Medhi Benatia's header gave Egypt a late corner. Kahraba was alive in the box, and his improvised shot on the turn rifled into the corner of the net for the winning goal.

Egypt had done little to merit going through, but this team is strong defensively and has mastered winning ugly. By contrast, Ghana are playing with more style and boast match-winners in forward areas.