Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp is experiencing a critical period in his tenure at Liverpool, and his side host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Merseyside giants crashed out of both domestic cup competitions in quick succession, severely affecting Klopp's chances of winning silverware this term.

Liverpool have slipped to fourth place in the table after their form capitulated, and they need to beat the Blues as Manchester City play catch-up in the shadows.

Here is how you can watch the glamour fixture:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/ 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports

Preview

Clive Rose/Getty Images

It is amazing how quickly it has gone wrong for Klopp. The German has watched his team collapse in recent weeks, and his policy of rotating talent has seriously backfired in the cup competitions.

Liverpool must get back on track now, or the season threatens to be a huge disappointment after incredible optimism from supporters.

Klopp will be pleased to welcome back Sadio Mane to the fold after international duty, and the club have sent a private jet to collect the attacker in the hope he will be ready to face Antonio Conte's team, according to Phil McNulty of BBC Sport. The Reds have only won one game since Mane left on Africa Cup of Nations duty after their Jan. 2 game, and the attack has appeared impotent in his absence.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

One missing player should not destroy an equilibrium, but Mane has been key to Liverpool's best form this season.

The 24-year-old Senegal native has nine goals in 19 Premier League appearances, per WhoScored.com, and has become a cult hero on the Kop.

Chelsea have suffered a torrid time in January regarding star striker Diego Costa's future, but Conte says the episode is now closed, per BBC Sport.

"In this situation I told always the truth," Conte said. "I am happy for him [Costa] and to finish this speculation. He played and played very well. A lot of people asked me about his form, his attitude, and I said I took the best decision for the team. I think I made the best decision after this performance [against Hull City]."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Costa has been key to Chelsea's recovery this season, and the thought of losing the Spain international would have psychologically damaged the club's title aspirations.

The player is likely to start at Anfield, and with Liverpool's defence in dire straits, the Brazil-born hitman will fill his boots.

Liverpool have always given Chelsea incredible games over the years, but with their form sinking, Chelsea could walk away with the three points with very little fuss.