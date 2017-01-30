    World FootballDownload App

    Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

    A combo picture shows Chelsea's Italian coach Antonio Conte (L) and Liverpool's German coach Jurgen Klopp. Chelsea play Liverpool on September 16, 2016 with two of the Premier league's most vibrant managers meeting for the first time. / AFP / Ian KINGTON (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    Jurgen Klopp is experiencing a critical period in his tenure at Liverpool, and his side host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.

    The Merseyside giants crashed out of both domestic cup competitions in quick succession, severely affecting Klopp's chances of winning silverware this term.

    Liverpool have slipped to fourth place in the table after their form capitulated, and they need to beat the Blues as Manchester City play catch-up in the shadows.

    Here is how you can watch the glamour fixture:

     

    Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31

    Time: 8 p.m. GMT/ 3 p.m. ET

    Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

    TV: NBC

    Stream: NBC Sports

     

    Preview 

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool look on from the touchline during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England.
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    It is amazing how quickly it has gone wrong for Klopp. The German has watched his team collapse in recent weeks, and his policy of rotating talent has seriously backfired in the cup competitions.

    Liverpool must get back on track now, or the season threatens to be a huge disappointment after incredible optimism from supporters.

    Klopp will be pleased to welcome back Sadio Mane to the fold after international duty, and the club have sent a private jet to collect the attacker in the hope he will be ready to face Antonio Conte's team, according to Phil McNulty of BBC Sport. The Reds have only won one game since Mane left on Africa Cup of Nations duty after their Jan. 2 game, and the attack has appeared impotent in his absence.

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool gives instructions to Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Live
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    One missing player should not destroy an equilibrium, but Mane has been key to Liverpool's best form this season.

    The 24-year-old Senegal native has nine goals in 19 Premier League appearances, per WhoScored.com, and has become a cult hero on the Kop.

    Chelsea have suffered a torrid time in January regarding star striker Diego Costa's future, but Conte says the episode is now closed, per BBC Sport.

    "In this situation I told always the truth," Conte said. "I am happy for him [Costa] and to finish this speculation. He played and played very well. A lot of people asked me about his form, his attitude, and I said I took the best decision for the team. I think I made the best decision after this performance [against Hull City]."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Diego Costa of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Costa has been key to Chelsea's recovery this season, and the thought of losing the Spain international would have psychologically damaged the club's title aspirations.

    The player is likely to start at Anfield, and with Liverpool's defence in dire straits, the Brazil-born hitman will fill his boots.

    Liverpool have always given Chelsea incredible games over the years, but with their form sinking, Chelsea could walk away with the three points with very little fuss.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 