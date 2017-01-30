The Biggest Boxing Fights to Look Forward to in 2017

2 of 11

Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images

A decade from now, we might look back on this era and remember it as one of the best in the history of the light heavyweight division. The biggest bout in the sport last year took place between Sergey Kovalev and Andre Ward.

The division is stacked with talent. This February 18 tilt between Marcus Browne and Thomas Williams Jr. speaks to the depth of the division. Neither one is in the top 10, but it is a relevant fight.

Williams is coming back after losing to WBC champion Adonis Stevenson by Round 4 stoppage last July. He is a free swinger with good power.

He is in the gatekeeper role against Browne. The 2012 Olympian is 18-0 with 13 KOs. An impressive performance against Williams puts him in the mix for some of the bigger light heavyweight fights.