Farmers Insurance Open 2017: Final Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts
Jon Rahm posted a seven-under 65 on Sunday to win the Farmers Insurance Open, giving the Spanish player first career PGA Tour win.
His eagle putt from the fringe on the 18th hole effectively sealed the win for the 22-year-old, via the PGA Tour:
PGA TOUR
ARE YOU SERIOUS?! It doesn't get better than this.
Rahm finished at 13 under overall, which was three shots better than runners-up Charles Howell III and Cheng Tsung Pan.
Here is a look at the final results from Torrey Pines:
Rahm will take home the winner's share of the $6.7 million purse, with the rest of the payouts courtesy of ESPN.com:
|Farmers Insurance Open Payouts
|Pos.
|Player
|Score
|Earnings
|1
|Jon Rahm
|-13
|$1,206,000.00
|T2
|Charles Howell III
|-10
|$589,600.00
|T2
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|-10
|$589,600.00
|T4
|Keegan Bradley
|-9
|$252,590.00
|T4
|Justin Rose
|-9
|$252,590.00
|T4
|Pat Perez
|-9
|$252,590.00
|T4
|Patrick Rodgers
|-9
|$252,590.00
|T4
|Tony Finau
|-9
|$252,590.00
|T9
|Brian Harman
|-8
|$167,500.00
|T9
|J.J. Spaun
|-8
|$167,500.00
|T9
|Robert Streb
|-8
|$167,500.00
|T9
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-8
|$167,500.00
|T9
|Brandt Snedeker
|-8
|$167,500.00
It was a jumbled leaderboard coming into the day, and things got more confusing once the round started.
Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted the variety of names on top in the first half of the day:
Jay Posner
Make it 7 players who have held or shared lead at Torrey Pines today and front nine not over yet. 11 players now at -9 or-8.
Ben Higgins of 10News pointed out a few big names who were close to the lead but still had a lot of ground to make up:
Ben Higgins
Phil Mickelson and Pat Perez are both just 2 shots off the lead but also have 11 players in front of them. #FarmersInsuranceOpen
Phil Mickelson tied for 14th at seven under for the tournament, while Pat Perez tied for fourth at nine under.
FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas turned into a fan watching the close battle:
Justin Thomas
What a tournament the @FarmersInsOpen is shaping up to be.. 50 and rain here in Jupiter, guess I'll sit on the couch and watch it all 💯
Rahm finally put himself in contention thanks to an eagle on No. 13, as the PGA Tour showed:
PGA TOUR
The emotions are flowing. The putts are going. This is fun.
Although the rest of the field kept up the pace, the 22-year-old created some separation with a birdie on the 17th hole before his performance on the final hole of the tournament sealed the win.
The PGA Tour shared a look at the three shots that made the difference:
PGA TOUR
Shot 1: Perfect (early tee pick up) Shot 2: Perfect (club twirl) Shot 3: Perfect (in the hole) What nerves?
CBS announcer Nick Faldo summed up the feelings of many who were watching the final shot (via Stephen Hennessey of Golf Digest):
Stephen Hennessey
Love Faldo on Jon Rahm's putt: "That had destiny in it, that was meant to be."
Jason Sobel of ESPN.com described Rahm's potential:
Jason Sobel
Not overstating it: You're watching the first victory from a guy who's going to win a whole lot of 'em over the next 15-20 years.
Rahm's 65 was the lowest score of the day and tied Justin Rose for the lowest of the week. He started with a bogey but ended up with four birdies and two eagles in an incredible finish to the tournament.
ESPN Stats & Info noted another top player had a similar ending at this event:
ESPN Stats & Info
Last Farmers Insurance Open champion to eagle 72nd hole... Tiger Woods in 1999 Jon Rahm eagled it, leads by 3 strokes
Howell also had a strong finish with a birdie on the 18th hole, which came after an eagle on No. 13. It wasn't as good as Rahm's round, but his 68 moved him to 10 under for the tournament.
Pan continued his consistent showing, posting a 70 in Round 4 on a day that featured one bogey and three birdies. He ended the tournament as the only person to post a 70 or better in every round.
Brandt Snedeker came into the day with a share of the lead after winning the tournament last season, but he couldn't close it out this time around. Four bogeys caused him to end the day with a 73, which dropped him to ninth place at eight under for the tournament.
Patrick Rodgers couldn't hold on to his share of the 54-hole lead, either, with a final round of 72, though it was enough to tie for fourth place.
Still, Rahm was seemingly unbeatable with the way he played down the stretch.
Although the story at the start of the tournament was Tiger Woods' return, there was plenty of excitement without the superstar Sunday.
Many of the golfers will try to build off their success next weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will be there, as will Justin Thomas, who leads the FedEx Cup standings thanks to a red-hot start to the season.
Post-Round Reaction
While Rahm had shown some ability in the past, this was his first career victory on the PGA Tour.
"The difference is the inexperience," Rahm explained, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports. "I was doing everything that I needed, but the putts were not falling. Today was completely different. After that second shot on No. 13, I was able to execute so good and think clearly all the time."
He also showcased his excitement after the win:
Jon Rahm Rodriguez
I'm a @PGATOUR Winner!! Thank you to @FarmersInsOpen and all of the volunteers!
Meanwhile, Rahm is also turning heads from others in the field.
"I think he's more than just a good young player," Mickelson said of the tournament winner after the round, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel. "I think he's one of the top players in the world."
This young golfer appears ready to move up the world rankings this season.
