Farmers Insurance Open 2017: Final Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts

Jon Rahm posted a seven-under 65 on Sunday to win the Farmers Insurance Open, giving the Spanish player first career PGA Tour win.

His eagle putt from the fringe on the 18th hole effectively sealed the win for the 22-year-old, via the PGA Tour:

Rahm finished at 13 under overall, which was three shots better than runners-up Charles Howell III and Cheng Tsung Pan.

Here is a look at the final results from Torrey Pines:

Rahm will take home the winner's share of the $6.7 million purse, with the rest of the payouts courtesy of ESPN.com:

Farmers Insurance Open Payouts Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Jon Rahm -13 $1,206,000.00 T2 Charles Howell III -10 $589,600.00 T2 Cheng-Tsung Pan -10 $589,600.00 T4 Keegan Bradley -9 $252,590.00 T4 Justin Rose -9 $252,590.00 T4 Pat Perez -9 $252,590.00 T4 Patrick Rodgers -9 $252,590.00 T4 Tony Finau -9 $252,590.00 T9 Brian Harman -8 $167,500.00 T9 J.J. Spaun -8 $167,500.00 T9 Robert Streb -8 $167,500.00 T9 Ollie Schniederjans -8 $167,500.00 T9 Brandt Snedeker -8 $167,500.00 ESPN.com

It was a jumbled leaderboard coming into the day, and things got more confusing once the round started.

Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted the variety of names on top in the first half of the day:

Ben Higgins of 10News pointed out a few big names who were close to the lead but still had a lot of ground to make up:

Phil Mickelson tied for 14th at seven under for the tournament, while Pat Perez tied for fourth at nine under.

FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas turned into a fan watching the close battle:

Rahm finally put himself in contention thanks to an eagle on No. 13, as the PGA Tour showed:

Although the rest of the field kept up the pace, the 22-year-old created some separation with a birdie on the 17th hole before his performance on the final hole of the tournament sealed the win.

The PGA Tour shared a look at the three shots that made the difference:

CBS announcer Nick Faldo summed up the feelings of many who were watching the final shot (via Stephen Hennessey of Golf Digest):

Jason Sobel of ESPN.com described Rahm's potential:

Rahm's 65 was the lowest score of the day and tied Justin Rose for the lowest of the week. He started with a bogey but ended up with four birdies and two eagles in an incredible finish to the tournament.

ESPN Stats & Info noted another top player had a similar ending at this event:

Howell also had a strong finish with a birdie on the 18th hole, which came after an eagle on No. 13. It wasn't as good as Rahm's round, but his 68 moved him to 10 under for the tournament.

Pan continued his consistent showing, posting a 70 in Round 4 on a day that featured one bogey and three birdies. He ended the tournament as the only person to post a 70 or better in every round.

Brandt Snedeker came into the day with a share of the lead after winning the tournament last season, but he couldn't close it out this time around. Four bogeys caused him to end the day with a 73, which dropped him to ninth place at eight under for the tournament.

Patrick Rodgers couldn't hold on to his share of the 54-hole lead, either, with a final round of 72, though it was enough to tie for fourth place.

Still, Rahm was seemingly unbeatable with the way he played down the stretch.

Although the story at the start of the tournament was Tiger Woods' return, there was plenty of excitement without the superstar Sunday.

Many of the golfers will try to build off their success next weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will be there, as will Justin Thomas, who leads the FedEx Cup standings thanks to a red-hot start to the season.

Post-Round Reaction

While Rahm had shown some ability in the past, this was his first career victory on the PGA Tour.

"The difference is the inexperience," Rahm explained, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports. "I was doing everything that I needed, but the putts were not falling. Today was completely different. After that second shot on No. 13, I was able to execute so good and think clearly all the time."

He also showcased his excitement after the win:

Meanwhile, Rahm is also turning heads from others in the field.

"I think he's more than just a good young player," Mickelson said of the tournament winner after the round, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel. "I think he's one of the top players in the world."

This young golfer appears ready to move up the world rankings this season.