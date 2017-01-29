Josh Chapman Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More on Alabama Coach
Former Alabama defensive tackle Josh Chapman, now an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the team, was arrested on a DUI charge Sunday morning, according to Gary L. Harris of WVUA-TV and Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
Gary L. Harris @garyharris_wvua
Current Alabama football staff member and former UA player Josh Chapman arrested on DUI charge @wvua23 @Tide1029fm https://t.co/YaWmvtjwtV1/29/2017, 6:04:50 PM
Chapman, 27, played for Alabama from 2007 to 2011, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2011 while being a key contributor to the 2011 national championship team. The Indianapolis Colts selected him in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft, though he battled injuries throughout his career before being cut by the Colts in September 2015.
He never caught on with another NFL team and was hired to the strength and conditioning staff before the 2016 season.
Chapman was booked at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, and his bond was set at $1,000.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!