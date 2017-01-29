Winter X Games 2017: Results, Medal Winners, Trick Highlights from Sunday

Dominic Steinmann/Getty Images

The final day of action at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, did not disappoint, with three wild events closing the competition Sunday.

It was a day for youngsters, with 14-year-old Kelly Sildaru and 17-year-old Marcus Kleveland earning gold medals, while Daniel Bodin earned a surprising win over a more established field.

The upsets and unique tricks throughout the day made Sunday's competition memorable.

Women's Ski Slopestyle

Women's Ski Slopestyle Results Medal Competitor Best Score Gold Kelly Sildaru 92.33 Silver Tess Ledeux 90.00 Bronze Johanne Killi 85.66 xgames.espn.com

Sildaru turned heads last year when she won the ski slopestyle gold at just 13 years old. Now at 14, it's clear that wasn't a fluke.

The Estonian put together two outstanding runs in the final, winning with this run that scored her a 92.33, via the X Games:

While only the better of a competitor's two runs counts toward the final standings, Sildaru was nearly as good on her second run, posting a 91.33 after she already had clinched gold. Her second run was still better than anyone else in the field.

David Krause of the Denver Post noted her career accomplishment:

Not only have her runs featured a high degree of difficulty, but she has also done a great job of keeping every trick clean to impress the judges.

Tess Ledeux was not far off the lead with her impressive first run, which got the attention of former X Games gold medalist Grete Eliassen:

Unfortunately, some mistakes on her second run ruined any chance she had of moving into the lead.

Finally, Johanne Killi earned her way onto the podium thanks to a quality finish featuring a lot of versatility.

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Results Medal Competitor Best Score Gold Marcus Kleveland 91.66 Silver Tyler Nicholson 89.00 Bronze Mark McMorris 87.33 xgames.espn.com

In a loaded field of experienced competitors, Kleveland shocked everyone with a gold medal in the snowboard slopestyle.

The first run was enough for Kleveland, who scored 91.66 with this performance, courtesy of the X Games:

Olympic gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg described the winner's effort:

Snowboarder Spencer O'Brien also enjoyed the show:

He came through with another solid run on his second turn, earning an 85.00, though it wasn't necessary as he stayed in front.

Mark McMorris, who has won the event four times, posted a respectable 87.33 on his first run but struggled on his second, managing just a 48.00. He still reached the podium with a bronze medal, but his inability to come through on the final run of the day was disappointing.

Silver medalist Tyler Nicholson was also impressive, earning his first career X Games medal with an outstanding second run.

Snowmobile Best Trick

Snowmobile Best Trick Results Medal Competitor Best Score Gold Daniel Bodin 85.33 Silver Brett Turcotte 83.33 Bronze Joe Parsons 77.66 xgames.espn.com

While a couple of riders were close to making history, Bodin came through with the winning performance in the snowmobile best-trick competition.

Bodin's second attempt was the last run of the day, and it netted him a score of 85.33:

That was just enough to edge Brett Turcotte, who earned an 83.33 on his second run. Joe Parsons led the field with a 77.66 on his first trick, which was enough to earn a spot on the medal stand with a third-place finish.

Of course, the big story coming into the competition was Heath Frisby and Colten Moore, who both attempted a double backflip.

Frisby came close but couldn't stay on his sled at the end, as the X Games shared:

Moore seemingly overcompensated on his attempt, as Rachel Axon of USA Today described:

According to the ESPN broadcast, he was taken to the hospital with a lower-back injury. Neither Frisby nor Moore attempted a second jump.

Bodin took advantage of the opening and came through with a solid performance to take home his fourth X Games gold.