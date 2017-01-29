Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Daniel Sturridge and Joe Gomez

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to sell striker Daniel Sturridge this summer, after running out of patience with the player's lengthy injury record.

A report from John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror detailed why Klopp is keen to move England international Sturridge on at the end of the season:

Klopp recognises Sturridge can be one of the Premier League’s most potent goalscorers when fully fit. But since signing four years ago injuries have restricted the player to just 111 appearances where he has scored 59 goals. Now the Reds chief believes the end of the season is the right time to let Sturridge go and bring in more attacking power.

Richardson also identified two prominent targets said to be on Klopp's radar as potential replacements. One is Gabon attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a striker Klopp worked with at Borussia Dortmund before taking over at Anfield.

Aubameyang and Athletic Bilbao winger Inaki Williams are Klopp's prime targets, per Richardson. They would be ambitious targets, particularly Aubameyang, whom Dortmund values at £70 million.

Both Williams and Aubameyang are the type of forwards ideal for Klopp's brand of high-pressing, quick-breaking football. They each boast terrific pace, while their experience on the flanks means their movement is more varied and expansive than most strikers.

Of course, Sturridge also possesses all of these same attributes. He previously spent time on the flanks during spells with Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers and Chelsea.

However, converting to a role through the middle at Liverpool helped Sturridge realise his full potential. When he's been fit, Sturridge has shown the pace to get behind any back line, while he's also composed and ruthless as a finisher.

Yet, Sturridge has still rarely been able to convince Klopp of his value. It may be the England man is too individualistic for the combination game Klopp preaches. Sturridge has the greedy streak all natural goalscorers need, but there are times when he could do more to involve others and link well in the final third.

A move in the summer would seem to suit both club and player, although Liverpool lack many options in terms of natural centre-forwards, with Danny Ings also having a history of injury problems, while Divock Origi has struggled for consistency.

Joe Gomez Signs Fresh Terms

Klopp may be willing to let Sturridge go, but he is keen to keep teenage defender Joe Gomez at Anfield. In fact, the 19-year-old has reportedly signed a new deal with the Reds, according to ESPN FC's Glenn Price: "A source has told ESPN FC that Gomez, 19, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will last until the summer of 2022."

Price's report also confirmed how highly Klopp rates former Charlton Athletic prospect Gomez: "A source told ESPN FC that manager Jurgen Klopp considers Gomez to be the 'real deal' and that his future lies at centre-half."

Gomez has potential, but the young defender was also part of the side beaten 2-1 at Anfield by Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Still, any capable defender is worth keeping for Klopp, who has seen his team frequently struggle at the back. Summer signing Ragnar Klavan hasn't made the grade, while Dejan Lovren has also been shaky.

If Gomez, who can also play in either full-back spot, realises his potential, Klopp and Liverpool will have found a cost-effective solution to their problems defensively.

However, Klopp would still have issues to address along the forward line, particularly if Sturridge is moved on.