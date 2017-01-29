Chris Ballard to Colts: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Chris Ballard did not interview for the San Francisco 49ers' general manager position, but when the Indianapolis Colts' post opened up, he found a perfect fit.

The Colts announced Ballard as their next general manager Sunday and will have a formal introductory press conference Monday.

Ballard spent the last four seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs director of player personnel. He was general manager John Dorsey's right-hand man, particularly when it came to drafting and evaluating talent.

Kansas City has found Pro Bowl talent like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill outside the first round during his tenure.

