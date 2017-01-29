    Indianapolis ColtsDownload App

    Chris Ballard to Colts: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 21: Director of Player Personnel Chris Ballard of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 21, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Chiefs 20-12. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
    George Gojkovich/Getty Images
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Chris Ballard did not interview for the San Francisco 49ers' general manager position, but when the Indianapolis Colts' post opened up, he found a perfect fit.

    The Colts announced Ballard as their next general manager Sunday and will have a formal introductory press conference Monday.

    Ballard spent the last four seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs director of player personnel. He was general manager John Dorsey's right-hand man, particularly when it came to drafting and evaluating talent.

    Kansas City has found Pro Bowl talent like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill outside the first round during his tenure.

    More to follow.

