Patrik Laine 1st Jets Rookie in All-Star Game Since Teemu Selanne

Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine was selected to participate in Sunday's NHL All-Star Game, serving as the team's only representative this season. He marks the first Jets rookie named an All-Star since Teemu Selanne in 1993, per Sportsnet Stats.

Laine has jumped out to an extremely hot start for Winnipeg this season, notching 40 points (22 goals, 18 assists) through 44 games thus far. He ended the season's first half on a high note as well, posting a goal and an assist against the Chicago Blackhawks and tallying 10 points in the last six games.



The second pick in the 2016 NHL draft, the 18-year-old proved immediately capable of handling NHL-level play. In fact, Laine scored in his first NHL game, adding an assist for two points the opening night. He added a hat trick to his career ledger in just his fourth game and owns two already this season.

Laine enters the break in a tie for sixth in goals on the season and tied for 25th in points overall due to a lack of assists. Unfortunately, his efforts haven't resulted in a Jets team ready to contend.

Winnipeg sits sixth in the Central Division through 52 games this season, having already played more contests than each of its division opponents. The club finished 2015-16 with 78 points and is on track for a similar result this season, owning 50 points with 30 games remaining on the schedule.

While Laine's addition may not pay immediate dividends in terms of team success, he's at least provided reasons for optimism moving forward.