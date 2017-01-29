    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic: Score and Reaction from 2017 FA Cup

    Manchester United's Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 29, 2017. / AFP / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Manchester United cruised to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, beating Wigan Athletic 4-0 at Old Trafford. 

    Marouane Fellaini opened the scoring late in the first half, and Chris Smalling doubled the lead with a powerful header after the break.

    The second goal opened the floodgates, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger adding their names to the scoresheet. 

    As expected, United manager Jose Mourinho made a host of changes to his starting XI, introducing the likes of Anthony Martial, Sergio Romero and Schweinsteiger, per the club's official Twitter account:

    The match didn't get off to the best of starts, as both teams prioritised the midfield battle early. Flying tackles and strong duels were the norm, while chances were rare.

    The visitors didn't help matters by sitting back and inviting pressure once United got hold of the ball, with spaces out wide being limited. The first chance fell to the Latics, as Dan Burns headed the ball to Callum Connolly, who drew a save from Romero.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United (C) scores their first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on January 29, 2017 in Manchester, England. (
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Wigan mainly threatened through set pieces, while United tried to patiently build their attacks with little success. Wayne Rooney and Fellaini couldn't get a real grip on the midfield proceedings, and Martial found himself isolated most of the time.

    Juan Mata powered a shot over the bar after some good work from Luke Shaw, and Max Power tried his luck from distance, putting Romero to work.

    Mkhitaryan missed a golden opportunity to give his team the lead after 32 minutes, missing an open net from just yards away, and per BBC Sport, it summed up the Red Devils' attacking struggles:

    The United pressure mounted as the half came to a close, however, and the visitors started to struggle. Mata had a few decent looks on goal, while on the other side of the pitch, Michael Jacobs completely whiffed a shot from a promising position.

    It was Fellaini who eventually broke the deadlock just before half-time, powering home a trademark header after a fine delivery from Schweinsteiger. Per sports writer Liam Canning, the Belgium international routinely takes chances like that:

    The pace once again dropped at the start of the second half, but only briefly. Rooney provided Timothy Fosu-Mensah with the first opportunity after the break, but the young full-back couldn't keep his composure.

    Schweinsteiger powered his way through the box before he had a shot blocked, and Romero made a superb save to maintain the lead after giving away the initial chance.

    The hosts needed a second goal, and it came through Smalling, who got on the end of a great cross from Martial. Per WhoScored.com, the 21-year-old has been in solid form of late:

    The second goal effectively killed Wigan's resistance and made it much easier for the Red Devils to move the ball around. Fosu-Mensah and Fellaini both made their way off the pitch—the former with what looked to be a knock after landing awkwardly.

    Connolly drew another save from Romero, but less than one minute later, Mkhitaryan made it 3-0, finishing off a perfect counter-attack. 

    Bleacher Report UK couldn't help themselves:

    And there were more goals to come, as Schweinsteiger added his name to the scoresheet. The German intercepted a weak header from Ander Herrera, finishing the chance with a lovely finish on the turn.

    Martial thought he had made it 5-0 shortly before the final whistle, but the goal was called back for a foul from Schweinsteiger. It was unfortunate for the former Bayern Munich man, who put together a fantastic outing.

    United's next outing will be in the Premier League against Hull City on Wednesday, while Wigan host Sheffield in the Championship.

