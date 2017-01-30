    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsenal vs. Watford: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    Arsenal will hope to cut the deficit at the summit of the Premier League on Tuesday, as they welcome Watford to the Emirates Stadium.

    The Gunners are second behind Chelsea, but the Blues have daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

    Watford are eight points clear of the relegation zone, but a defeat could see them sucked into a dogfight at the bottom of the division.

    Here is how you can watch the match:

          

    Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31

    Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/ 2:45 p.m. ET

    Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

    TV: NBC

    Stream: NBC Sports

          

    Preview

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Theo Walcott of Arsenal celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Southampto
    Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

    Chelsea's torrid pace has left English clubs in awe, and Arsenal have been unable to keep up with their London neighbours' lightning pace.

    However, as the landscape in the Premier League changes constantly, the Gunners know they must scoop the points from their home games to remain relevant in the title picture.

    Watford arrive at Arsenal after a strange campaign, where the Hornets have been plagued by inconsistency.

    The visitors will attempt to exploit Arsene Wenger's touchline ban and hurt their hosts, as the Gunners boss serves his punishment in the stands, per BBC Sport.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Heurelho Gomes of Watford (L) speaks to Younes Kaboul of Watford (R) after The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall and Watford at The Den on January 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Wenger has the option of shuffling the pack after the return to form of Theo Walcott and fit-again Danny Welbeck.

    Walcott slammed in a hat-trick against former club Southampton in the FA Cup, and Welbeck added a brace as the north London club cantered to victory on the south coast.

    Arsenal have been reliant on the goals of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud, but Wenger now has an attack with diversity and potential.

    Welbeck's return to duty provides the Gunners with mobility and athleticism in the forward lineup, and the former Manchester United player will stretch opponents in the league.

    This will allow Sanchez to drop deeper and play a more natural role for the Chilean superstar, allowing the attacker freedom of movement.

    According to BBC Sport, Wenger admitted he was worried whether Welbeck would acclimatise quickly:

    It was good to see Welbeck be so convincing.

    I didn't expect him at that level, because I knew he worked very hard but I didn't know how much efficiency it would be in a competitive game.

    There are always two fears: the first is that it takes him too long with decision-making, and second that he would be scared for contact.

    But the runs and also fighting the defenders, it was important for me.

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal celebrates with Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal after scoring his sides first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on January 28, 2017
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Watford will challenge the Gunners at the Emirates, and they are unlikely to be overtly defensive in their outlook.

    However, with Arsenal's attacking threat primed and ready, the script says the hosts will attempt to repeat their goal success from the cup, and finish off the Hornets quickly in north London.

