Arsenal vs. Watford: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal will hope to cut the deficit at the summit of the Premier League on Tuesday, as they welcome Watford to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are second behind Chelsea, but the Blues have daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

Watford are eight points clear of the relegation zone, but a defeat could see them sucked into a dogfight at the bottom of the division.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/ 2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports

Preview

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Chelsea's torrid pace has left English clubs in awe, and Arsenal have been unable to keep up with their London neighbours' lightning pace.

However, as the landscape in the Premier League changes constantly, the Gunners know they must scoop the points from their home games to remain relevant in the title picture.

Watford arrive at Arsenal after a strange campaign, where the Hornets have been plagued by inconsistency.

The visitors will attempt to exploit Arsene Wenger's touchline ban and hurt their hosts, as the Gunners boss serves his punishment in the stands, per BBC Sport.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Wenger has the option of shuffling the pack after the return to form of Theo Walcott and fit-again Danny Welbeck.

Walcott slammed in a hat-trick against former club Southampton in the FA Cup, and Welbeck added a brace as the north London club cantered to victory on the south coast.

Arsenal have been reliant on the goals of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud, but Wenger now has an attack with diversity and potential.

Welbeck's return to duty provides the Gunners with mobility and athleticism in the forward lineup, and the former Manchester United player will stretch opponents in the league.

This will allow Sanchez to drop deeper and play a more natural role for the Chilean superstar, allowing the attacker freedom of movement.

According to BBC Sport, Wenger admitted he was worried whether Welbeck would acclimatise quickly:

It was good to see Welbeck be so convincing. I didn't expect him at that level, because I knew he worked very hard but I didn't know how much efficiency it would be in a competitive game. There are always two fears: the first is that it takes him too long with decision-making, and second that he would be scared for contact. But the runs and also fighting the defenders, it was important for me.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Watford will challenge the Gunners at the Emirates, and they are unlikely to be overtly defensive in their outlook.

However, with Arsenal's attacking threat primed and ready, the script says the hosts will attempt to repeat their goal success from the cup, and finish off the Hornets quickly in north London.