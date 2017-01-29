WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

    2017 Royal RumbleDownload App

    The Royal Rumble will be everyone for himself.
    The Royal Rumble will be everyone for himself.Credit: WWE.com
    The Doctor Chris MuellerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    The 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view has plenty to offer viewers and fans, especially the Royal Rumble match itself. This year's bout is loaded with big stars from the past and present, making the outcome harder to predict than usual.

    Whoever wins the titular match will earn a shot at the WWE or Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, so it's a chance for someone to go from obscurity to main event player in one night.

    Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's event.

         

    Venue: Alamodome in San Antonio

    Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (kickoff)

    How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

         

    Royal Rumble Card

    As one of the Big Four pay-per-views, WWE has extended The Royal Rumble to four hours, with a two-hour pre-show preceding it. Here is a look at the complete card, according to WWE.com:

    Royal Rumble Card
    MatchStipulation
    30-Man Battle RoyalRoyal Rumble Match
    AJ Styles vs. John CenaWWE Championship
    Kevin Owens vs. Roman ReignsUniversal Championship
    Charlotte Flair vs. BayleyRaw Women's Championship
    Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The ClubRaw Tag Team Championships
    Nia Jax vs. Sasha BanksSingles Match
    Rich Swann vs. NevilleCruiserweight Championship
    Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and CarmellaSix-Woman Tag Team Match
    WWE.com

         

    PPV Live Stream

    Some cable and satellite providers will carry the Rumble via PPV, but most people will watch on the WWE Network.

    Here is a list of devices that support the WWE Network, according to WWE.com:

    • Apple TV
    • Kindle Fire
    • Amazon Fire TV
    • PlayStation 3 and 4
    • Roku
    • Sony Internet TV
    • Xbox 360 and Xbox One
    • Android devices with the WWE app
    • iOS devices with the WWE app
    • WWE.com
    • Panasonic Smart TV
    • Samsung Smart TV
    • Sony Blu-ray devices
    • Windows 10 devices

         

    Kickoff Live Stream

    The Royal Rumble will feature an expanded two-hour pre-show. Here is a list of places where you can view the kickoff stream:

    • WWE.com
    • WWE app
    • YouTube
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Google Plus
    • Pinterest
    • Pheed

          

    Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

    As usual, the writing team at Bleacher Report has been sharing analysis and predictions all week leading up to Sunday's big event:

         

    Other Royal Rumble Thoughts

    One of the most entertaining parts of the Royal Rumble match are the surprise entrants. Every year we see legends, NXT rookies and returning stars shock the fans when their music hits for their entrance.

    We already know The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will be in the 30-man Battle Royal, but with only 22 names announced so far, WWE can use eight spots for special guests.

    Raw is being better represented than SmackDown on this PPV. Four titles from the red brand will be on the line, while the only SmackDown champion who will be defending his title is AJ Styles.

    Speaking of The Phenomenal One, if he loses to John Cena, it will give the WWE veteran title No. 16, which would tie him with Ric Flair for the most recognized world title reigns.

    It's going to be a fun show, and at the end of the night we will have a good idea of which storylines WWE will feature prominently on the road to WrestleMania.

