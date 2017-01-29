WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

The Royal Rumble will be everyone for himself. Credit: WWE.com

The 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view has plenty to offer viewers and fans, especially the Royal Rumble match itself. This year's bout is loaded with big stars from the past and present, making the outcome harder to predict than usual.

Whoever wins the titular match will earn a shot at the WWE or Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, so it's a chance for someone to go from obscurity to main event player in one night.

Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Alamodome in San Antonio

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

Royal Rumble Card

As one of the Big Four pay-per-views, WWE has extended The Royal Rumble to four hours, with a two-hour pre-show preceding it. Here is a look at the complete card, according to WWE.com:

Royal Rumble Card Match Stipulation 30-Man Battle Royal Royal Rumble Match AJ Styles vs. John Cena WWE Championship Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns Universal Championship Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley Raw Women's Championship Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Club Raw Tag Team Championships Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks Singles Match Rich Swann vs. Neville Cruiserweight Championship Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Carmella Six-Woman Tag Team Match WWE.com

PPV Live Stream

Some cable and satellite providers will carry the Rumble via PPV, but most people will watch on the WWE Network.

Kickoff Live Stream

The Royal Rumble will feature an expanded two-hour pre-show. Here is a list of places where you can view the kickoff stream:

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

As usual, the writing team at Bleacher Report has been sharing analysis and predictions all week leading up to Sunday's big event:

James Moffat looked at dark-horse picks to win the Rumble.

Ryan Dilbert offered predictions and potential spoilers.

Graham Mirmina examined the best finish to each match.

Kevin Berge ranked the most likely surprise entrants.

A panel of B/R experts made predictions for the entire card.

Other Royal Rumble Thoughts

One of the most entertaining parts of the Royal Rumble match are the surprise entrants. Every year we see legends, NXT rookies and returning stars shock the fans when their music hits for their entrance.

We already know The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will be in the 30-man Battle Royal, but with only 22 names announced so far, WWE can use eight spots for special guests.

Raw is being better represented than SmackDown on this PPV. Four titles from the red brand will be on the line, while the only SmackDown champion who will be defending his title is AJ Styles.

Speaking of The Phenomenal One, if he loses to John Cena, it will give the WWE veteran title No. 16, which would tie him with Ric Flair for the most recognized world title reigns.

It's going to be a fun show, and at the end of the night we will have a good idea of which storylines WWE will feature prominently on the road to WrestleMania.