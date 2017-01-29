WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card
The 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view has plenty to offer viewers and fans, especially the Royal Rumble match itself. This year's bout is loaded with big stars from the past and present, making the outcome harder to predict than usual.
Whoever wins the titular match will earn a shot at the WWE or Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, so it's a chance for someone to go from obscurity to main event player in one night.
Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's event.
Venue: Alamodome in San Antonio
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers
Royal Rumble Card
As one of the Big Four pay-per-views, WWE has extended The Royal Rumble to four hours, with a two-hour pre-show preceding it. Here is a look at the complete card, according to WWE.com:
|Royal Rumble Card
|Match
|Stipulation
|30-Man Battle Royal
|Royal Rumble Match
|AJ Styles vs. John Cena
|WWE Championship
|Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns
|Universal Championship
|Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
|Raw Women's Championship
|Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Club
|Raw Tag Team Championships
|Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks
|Singles Match
|Rich Swann vs. Neville
|Cruiserweight Championship
|Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Carmella
|Six-Woman Tag Team Match
PPV Live Stream
Some cable and satellite providers will carry the Rumble via PPV, but most people will watch on the WWE Network.
Here is a list of devices that support the WWE Network, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Kindle Fire
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 3 and 4
- Roku
- Sony Internet TV
- Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Blu-ray devices
- Windows 10 devices
Kickoff Live Stream
The Royal Rumble will feature an expanded two-hour pre-show. Here is a list of places where you can view the kickoff stream:
- WWE app
- YouTube
- Google Plus
- Pheed
Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions
As usual, the writing team at Bleacher Report has been sharing analysis and predictions all week leading up to Sunday's big event:
- James Moffat looked at dark-horse picks to win the Rumble.
- Ryan Dilbert offered predictions and potential spoilers.
- Graham Mirmina examined the best finish to each match.
- Kevin Berge ranked the most likely surprise entrants.
- A panel of B/R experts made predictions for the entire card.
Other Royal Rumble Thoughts
One of the most entertaining parts of the Royal Rumble match are the surprise entrants. Every year we see legends, NXT rookies and returning stars shock the fans when their music hits for their entrance.
We already know The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will be in the 30-man Battle Royal, but with only 22 names announced so far, WWE can use eight spots for special guests.
WWE on ESPN @WWEonESPN
Of the hundreds of Royal Rumble participants over the last 30 years, only one is an @espn employee -- @TheCoachESPN https://t.co/2amZWZjTnE https://t.co/loG45ruURP1/29/2017, 5:30:01 PM
Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins
Good Morning San Antonio! Feels like WrestleMania today! So excited for the #RoyalRumble tonight!!!! Alamodome here we come!👯N #BellaArmy1/29/2017, 2:59:38 PM
Corey Graves @WWEGraves
I'm STILL buzzing about #NXTTakeOver last night! Beyond stoked for #RoyalRumble tonight! Can't wait to work with @JerryLawler! @WWE1/29/2017, 2:35:43 PM
Raw is being better represented than SmackDown on this PPV. Four titles from the red brand will be on the line, while the only SmackDown champion who will be defending his title is AJ Styles.
Speaking of The Phenomenal One, if he loses to John Cena, it will give the WWE veteran title No. 16, which would tie him with Ric Flair for the most recognized world title reigns.
It's going to be a fun show, and at the end of the night we will have a good idea of which storylines WWE will feature prominently on the road to WrestleMania.
