Randy Orton's WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Win Continues Trend of Play-It-Safe Booking

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

By crowning Randy Orton at WWE Royal Rumble 2017, the company maintained its recent habit of bunting to move the runners over rather than taking a mighty hack with a home run in mind.

After Sunday's pay-per-view, a main eventer is headed back to the main event of WrestleMania. A top-tier Superstar has reclaimed a top-tier spot at WWE's biggest annual event.

The Royal Rumble could have propelled a fresh face into the spotlight and changed a wrestler's career forever.

Instead, WWE chose to lean on an already established star. Orton outlasted the competition inside the Alamodome to win his second Royal Rumble match. The Viper last tossed out Roman Reigns to claim the victory.

A barrage of RKOs floored his opponents earlier in the bout. He had to fend off his own stablemate Luke Harper as their infighting continued. With some assistance from The Wyatt Family's patriarch, Bray Wyatt, Orton marched into the match's final four before finally scoring the win.

His prize for being the last man standing is a trip to the WrestleMania marquee.

It's a place he knows well. Orton headlined both WrestleMania XXV and WrestleMania XXX. He has long been one of WWE's bigger names. The Viper's resume includes four reigns as world heavyweight champion and eight WWE title wins.

As a man with so much previous success, it's not surprising that his Royal Rumble win lacked sizzle.

Former member of WWE Creative Seth Mates tweeted about Sunday's result:

Will Pruett of ProWrestling.net wasn't thrilled about how the Rumble unfolded, either. He was critical of the possibility of Orton facing John Cena at the top of the SmackDown card:

Orton's win is no anomaly. WWE has gone this route often in recent years.

Triple H won the Royal Rumble in 2016. The Game had been world champ several times at that point. He had main evented WrestleMania and previously won the annual Battle Royal. His entry Hall of Fame was already locked up.

He most certainly didn't need the Royal Rumble win.

Triple H wasn't alone. Batista in 2014, Cena in 2013 and Sheamus in 2012 all followed this pattern of world champions claiming the Rumble victory. And in three of the last five years, the Royal Rumble saw a wrestler win it for the second time.

There's a clear logic to this strategy.

WWE knows what is has in men like Orton and Triple H. It isn't taking a flyer on some grappler who may not pan out. It isn't elevating an unknown commodity into the spotlight of its biggest event with its fingers crossed.

But that lack of bold booking has been disappointing.

The Royal Rumble has at times been the catapult that sent a wrestler soaring to stardom. In 1995, the match was Shawn Michaels' launchpad to the top. Steve Austin's 1997 win is crucial to his story of ascending the WWE ladder.

When Rey Mysterio won in 2003, WWE invested fully in an underdog, a non-prototypical star. The same goes for Chris Benoit in 2004.

These were cases of WWE walking into the dark. It didn't know if Benoit's skills would translate to the big stage. It couldn't be sure Michaels was the type of performer to carry a company.

Regardless, WWE went for it. The decision-makers booked based on potential, not on certainty.

That bravery has been missing in recent years, including in 2017 where a made man walked out of the Alamodome with a second Royal Rumble win in hand.

Aside from Reigns in 2015, WWE hasn't backed an up-and-comer in the PPV that marks the start of the road to WrestleMania in too long.

Sami Zayn, the gutsy everyman, didn't get the call on Sunday night. The monstrous Braun Strowman dominated the early part of the 30-man match but ultimately fell. Samoa Joe didn't make the leap from NXT as many had hoped.

Orton's ally Wyatt could have won, but he will now have to hope he's involved in WWE's WrestleMania plans for The Viper.

Going with one of those options would have been stunning, a ballsy move with an eye toward the future. That's not what the Royal Rumble has been about of late, though.