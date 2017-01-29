WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The journey to WrestleMania 33 begins in earnest at WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

One man, be it the legendary Undertaker or ultimate underdog Sami Zayn, will walk out of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas with a ticket to the The Show of Show's headline match. The 30-man Battle Royal won't be the only bout to help lay the foundation for WWE's biggest event of the year.

Kevin Owens' fight to keep the Universal Championship in his grasp, AJ Styles vs. John Cena III and Charlotte Flair's defense of both her Raw Women's Championship and undefeated pay-per-view streak will all have major WrestleMania implications.

Which stars will shine brightest? Which stories will most resonate? What surprises does have in store for fans in the always exciting Royal Rumble match?

Read on for a full breakdown of the night's clashes and moments. Updates will go live shortly after each match.