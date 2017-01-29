WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
The journey to WrestleMania 33 begins in earnest at WWE Royal Rumble 2017.
One man, be it the legendary Undertaker or ultimate underdog Sami Zayn, will walk out of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas with a ticket to the The Show of Show's headline match. The 30-man Battle Royal won't be the only bout to help lay the foundation for WWE's biggest event of the year.
Kevin Owens' fight to keep the Universal Championship in his grasp, AJ Styles vs. John Cena III and Charlotte Flair's defense of both her Raw Women's Championship and undefeated pay-per-view streak will all have major WrestleMania implications.
Which stars will shine brightest? Which stories will most resonate? What surprises does have in store for fans in the always exciting Royal Rumble match?
Read on for a full breakdown of the night's clashes and moments. Updates will go live shortly after each match.
SmackDown Six-Woman Tag Team Match (Pre-Show)
- Natalya mocks John Cena's "You can't see me!" taunt.
- The babyfaces hit triple suplexes on the heels.
Naomi, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James
Naomi, Bella and Lynch started the match off hot, leaving their opponents reeling.
James soon hurt Lynch on the outside to take control for her team, though. The heels than dominated, beating on The Irish Lass Kicker in their corner.
Naomi later charged in. She stunned Bliss and her crew with rapid-fire offense.
A split-legged moonsault was enough to get Naomi a three-count on Bliss.
Result
Naomi, Bella and Lynch win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
A solid, fun opener did well to play up all of the rivalries between these wrestlers. Natalya and Bella battered each other. James and Bliss punished Lynch.
In each case, this bout offered an appetizer ahead of the main courses to come.
Naomi's pinfall on the champ suggests she's in line to face Bliss in the near future. Lynch will likely focus on James in the meantime.
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Tag Team Championship)
- Sheamus runs into Gallows in the corner before spilling out of the ring.
- Sheamus hits White Noise as Cesaro flies into Gallows from the top rope.
- "I'm starting to wish we had four or five referees in here."—Corey Graves.
Two referees oversaw the action as the champions took on The Club.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows slowed Cesaro with smashmouth offense. Sheamus and The King of Swing, though, maintained control for much of the early going.
Anderson tried to use the ring ropes for illegal leverage, but the second referee caught him in the act.
Sheamus inadvertently kicked a referee off his feet. In the chaos that followed, Anderson yanked on Cesaro's tights to pin the Swiss strongman.
Result
Gallows and Anderson win via pinfall to win the tag team championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
The double referee stipulation was a bit gimmicky, even if it did add a different flavor to a familiar matchup. The bout was hurt by a plot hole as a result of the two officials. Sheamus should have been disqualified after knocking one of them out.
The physical showdown had plenty of intensity. The rivals showed off good chemistry again.
The Club's title win was far from the big climax it could have been, however. WWE has booked them so poorly to this point that their crowning moment fell flat.
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax (Pre-Show)
- "Nia Jax is a different kind of athlete. Her domination continues in the women's division."—Graves.
Nia Jax overpowered Sasha Banks in what began as a slugfest.
The Boss hurt her knee while on the attack, leaving herself vulnerable. Jax took advantage and bowled over Banks for the win.
Result
Jax wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
The shock of Jax's quick win didn't resonate. We didn't see Banks suffer from her knee injury enough to fully play up that part of the drama. Jax didn't destroy her foe long to tell that story either.
WWE missed a big opportunity here.
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (Raw Women's Championship)
- Bayley sends Flair to the floor with a hurricanrana on the outside.
- Flair smashes Bayley's head against the ring apron.
- "It's a feel good story, but Bayley is going to get a reality check."—Graves.
- Flair uses the rope to add illegal leverage with the Figure Eight.
- Flair hits Natural Selection on the ring apron.
A grinning Charlotte Flair grounded Bayley to kick things off.
The challenger soon found herself in danger as Flair beat on Bayley in and out of the ring. Flair was able to thwart Bayley's early comeback attempts.
The babyface, though, kept fighting.
The battle left Flair's mouth bloodied. Even so, she stunned Bayley with an onslaught of offense en route to victory.
Result
Flair wins via pinfall to retain the championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
What looked to be a classic babyface-charging-back tale turned out to be another showcase of Flair's dominance. Flair thrived a punishing predator delighting in Bayley's pain. The challenger created a good amount of sympathy here.
The bout wasn't as precise as one would like for a showdown on a stage this big, but these women will get several opportunities to surpass this effort. This felt like the first chapter in a saga.
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)
- Reigns nails Owens with a stanchion.
- "Roman Reigns doesn't need weapons. Kevin Owens realizes that."—Michael Cole.
- Owens dives onto Reigns, smashing him through a table.
- Reigns hits a Samoan Drop onto a chair.
- Owens hits a Stunner a la Steve Austin.
- Reigns Superman Punches Owens onto a tower of chairs.
- Strowman chokeslams Reigns through a table.
Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens beat on Roman Reigns before the bout. The Big Dog then tossed Jericho into the shark cage that soon hung over the ring.
Reigns chased Owens through the crowd, tagging him with right hands. KO responded with a series of chair shots. The momentum swung back and forth in a hard-fought battle.
The champion used a variety of weapons to weaken Reigns.
Jericho threw his best friend brass knuckles which Owens used to flatten his foe. Reigns survived that attack, but couldn't get past a surprise appearance from Braun Strowman.
Strowman left The Big Dog out cold, leaving Owens free to pick his opponent's bones.
Result
Owens wins via pinfall to retain the universal championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
Adrenaline filled a wild match. Weapons and big spots powered a thriller.
The tower of chairs stood ominously outside of the ring, adding suspense throughout the action.
The addition of Strowman was an interesting surprise. It allowed Owens to play the scavenger, and Reigns now has a rival to pursue moving forward.
