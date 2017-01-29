FA Cup 2017: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Sunday's Fixtures

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sutton United produced the upset of the 2017 FA Cup fourth round when the non-league side beat Championship team Leeds United 1-0 at Gander Green Lane on Sunday.

Sutton progressed along with holders Manchester United, who beat 2013 winners Wigan Athletic 4-0 at Old Trafford. United's win means five of the Premier League's top six will be in the draw for the fifth round, after Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur had already made it through.

Leeds weren't the only side shocked by lower-league opponents after Premier League duo Watford and Hull City both crashed out. The Hornets lost at Millwall, while Hull were hammered by the Championship's Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Here are the results from all of Sunday's fourth-round matches:

FA Cup 2017: Fourth-Round Results: Sunday Scores Home Score Away Millwall 1-0 Watford Fulham 4-1 Hull City Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic BBC Sport

The draw for the fifth round will take place on Monday at 7:20 p.m. GMT on BBC One, according to Vaishali Bhardwaj of the London Evening Standard. Bhardwaj also provided details of the numbers each team has been given for the draw.

Recap

The day's giant-killers were non-league Sutton, who sent Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United out after a dramatic win. Despite being 83 places behind Leeds in the football league, Sutton showed no fear against the Yorkshire club.

Their bold approach earned its reward when Jamie Collins struck from the spot after 53 minutes. Sutton should have been in front already, but the linesman's flag cancelled out Roarie Deacon's apparent goal.

Leeds predictably piled on the pressure late on, but Sutton were resolute defensively and showed plenty of endeavour in midfield. By contrast, Leeds boss Garry Monk saw his side reduced to 10 men when skipper Liam Cooper was sent off for a second yellow card inside the final 10 minutes.

Afterward, goalscorer Collins expressed his side's confidence of causing upsets in front of home support, per the competition's official Twitter account:

Leeds fans will have been doubly irked to see old enemy Manchester United comfortably progress to the next round. The holders took a while to get going at Old Trafford, but they took the lead two minutes before the break when Marouane Fellaini headed home.

Fellaini has been prolific in this competition in recent seasons, according to BBC Sport:

The Belgian had risen to meet a cross from forgotten German playmaker Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was making his first start of the season. It was the lone standout moment from the Red Devils during the opening 45 minutes.

The pace of United's play was pedestrian, while there was little ingenuity in their passing in the final third. Wigan are in the drop zone in the Championship, but the Latics looked comfortable even 10 minutes into the second half.

But another moment of quality came for the hosts when French forward Anthony Martial crossed for centre-back Chris Smalling to turn in. Smalling went for the header, but the ball appeared to loop in off his shoulder. Still, Martial's fine delivery merited a goal.

Jose Mourinho had challenged ex-Monaco attacker Martial, a player not often called upon in the league, to make the most of starting in the cup, per the Mail on Sunday's Joe Bernstein. Providing an assist was a strong answer to the challenge.

Martial supplied another assist, this one for United's third, when he pulled across for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to cap a terrific and fast-paced break.

Martial reminded his manager of his ability. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

There was still time for Schweinsteiger to score from an acrobatic overhead kick from inside the six-yard box. The finish marked a first for Schweinsteiger, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Earlier, Hull became the first Premier League side sent packing on Sunday. The relegation-threatened Tigers were overwhelmed by a display of classy and stylish passing football from Championship team Fulham.

Former Hull striker Sone Aluko opened the scoring for the Cottagers, but the Tigers were soon level when new signing Evandro headed in from close range. They may have been on level terms, but Hull manager Marco Silva's players still couldn't cope with Fulham's pace, perceptive movement and neat passing.

The home side found particular joy down the left, where highly touted youngster Ryan Sessegnon tormented the Premier League outfit. Sessegnon was involved when Fulham retook the lead.

The 16-year-old squared for striker Chris Martin to tap in and finish off a flowing move. Martin is on loan from Derby County and has been pushing for an early return to the Rams, according to John Percy of the Daily Telegraph, but the goal finally got him back on good terms with the home support.

Fulham teenager Sessegnon was in brilliant form. GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Fulham's third goal was even more artfully created than the second. Sessegnon made a terrific run from the left before pulling back for midfield playmaker Lucas Piazon. The Chelsea loanee fed a brilliant pass through for Martin, who rolled in Sessegnon for a simple finish.

Midfielder Stefan Johansen added a fourth before late drama saw double calamity from the penalty spot for Hull. Striker Abel Hernandez had his tame first effort saved, but Cottagers goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli brought Hernandez down in the process, leading to a second penalty.

Inexplicably, Hernandez soon missed again from the spot. The double miss summed up Hull's ineptitude on the day.

Hull had previously enjoyed a consistent run of beating lower-league opposition in this competition, per Squawka Football:

But the Tigers weren't the only Premier League side to slip to a disappointing cup exit.

The day began with League One side Millwall sending the Premier League's Watford crashing out thanks to a late Steve Morison goal at the Den. Despite playing two divisions lower than the Hornets, Millwall made a fast start on home soil.

The hosts pressed high and got numbers forward to keep Watford on the back foot. BBC Match of the Day showed how Millwall seized the early initiative:

However, for all their pressure, Millwall still had to wait until five minutes from time for Morison to pounce for the winner. The former Norwich City attacker finished smartly to send his club through.

The numbers show how the 33-year-old Morison has been on a tear in this competition recently:

Millwall may have produced a shock by upsetting Premier League opposition, but progressing to the next stage of the cup is nothing new for the club, according to Squawka Football:

The fourth round was filled with upsets, but there are still plenty of big guns left in the cup. United's bid to retain the trophy still looks strong, but it's the romance of Sutton's surprise progress that sums up the enduring appeal of this competition.