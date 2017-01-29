    Australian OpenDownload App

    Australian Open 2017: Updated Prize Money Payouts from Melbourne

    Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks next to the championship trophy during a press conference after his victory against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 30, 2017. / AFP / WILLIAM WEST / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)
    WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in five sets during the final of the 2017 Australian Open on Sunday, adding an 18th Grand Slam title to his impressive record.

    The Swiss star wasn't the only legendary singles player to add another title to their legacy―earlier in the week, Serena Williams beat her sister Venus Williams for her 23rd Grand Slam win, a record in the Open era.

    Per Vicki Hodges of the Daily Telegraph, both will pocket £2.24 million ($2.8 million) for their win. Nadal and Venus Williams will have to settle for £1.15 million ($1.44 million). For a full breakdown of this year's prize fund, click here.

    Federer and Nadal were two surprise finalists in this year's Australian Open, as Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic suffered shocking losses earlier in the tournament. It paved the way for one of the more thrilling finals in recent history in Melbourne, requiring all five sets to find a winner.

    TOPSHOT - Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates his victory against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2017. / AFP / POOL / Scott BARBOUR / IMAGE RESTRICTED T
    AFP/Getty Images

    Federer won the first set, courtesy of a solid serve and some beautiful backhand winners, but Nadal answered back by coming out firing in the second. The roles reversed again in the third set, as the 35-year-old played some of the best tennis he's played in years, but once again, Nadal came through in the fourth to force a decider.

    The Spaniard secured an early break, but Federer kept piling up the pressure, and his opponent finally cracked toward the end of the match. There were a handful of stunning rallies still to come, but Federer had the upper hand in the bulk of them and finally secured the win after five grueling sets.

    Per the Australian Open's official Twitter account, he reserved remarkable praise for his opponent after the match:

    His plans for the immediate future sounded enticing, via Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:

    It was a heartbreaking loss for Nadal, who has spent the last two seasons battling injury and showed the remarkable talent that has made him such a beloved player throughout the tournament. With the clay season coming up, he'll be the favourite for the French Open if he can stay healthy.

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on after the Men's Final match on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    For Federer, this title comes almost five years after his last major, as he took home the Wimbledon crown in 2012. It's a remarkable accomplishment for the veteran, who has struggled with injuries of his own.

    The women's final wasn't as exciting this year, as Serena Williams once again dominated on her way to the title. While sister Venus put together a spirited performance, Serena maintained control after a poor start on her way to a 6-4, 6-4 win.

    With the win, the 35-year-old regained the Women's No. 1 ranking.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 