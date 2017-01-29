Australian Open 2017: Updated Prize Money Payouts from Melbourne

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in five sets during the final of the 2017 Australian Open on Sunday, adding an 18th Grand Slam title to his impressive record.

The Swiss star wasn't the only legendary singles player to add another title to their legacy―earlier in the week, Serena Williams beat her sister Venus Williams for her 23rd Grand Slam win, a record in the Open era.

Per Vicki Hodges of the Daily Telegraph, both will pocket £2.24 million ($2.8 million) for their win. Nadal and Venus Williams will have to settle for £1.15 million ($1.44 million). For a full breakdown of this year's prize fund, click here.

Federer and Nadal were two surprise finalists in this year's Australian Open, as Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic suffered shocking losses earlier in the tournament. It paved the way for one of the more thrilling finals in recent history in Melbourne, requiring all five sets to find a winner.

AFP/Getty Images

Federer won the first set, courtesy of a solid serve and some beautiful backhand winners, but Nadal answered back by coming out firing in the second. The roles reversed again in the third set, as the 35-year-old played some of the best tennis he's played in years, but once again, Nadal came through in the fourth to force a decider.

The Spaniard secured an early break, but Federer kept piling up the pressure, and his opponent finally cracked toward the end of the match. There were a handful of stunning rallies still to come, but Federer had the upper hand in the bulk of them and finally secured the win after five grueling sets.

Per the Australian Open's official Twitter account, he reserved remarkable praise for his opponent after the match:

His plans for the immediate future sounded enticing, via Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:

It was a heartbreaking loss for Nadal, who has spent the last two seasons battling injury and showed the remarkable talent that has made him such a beloved player throughout the tournament. With the clay season coming up, he'll be the favourite for the French Open if he can stay healthy.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

For Federer, this title comes almost five years after his last major, as he took home the Wimbledon crown in 2012. It's a remarkable accomplishment for the veteran, who has struggled with injuries of his own.

The women's final wasn't as exciting this year, as Serena Williams once again dominated on her way to the title. While sister Venus put together a spirited performance, Serena maintained control after a poor start on her way to a 6-4, 6-4 win.

With the win, the 35-year-old regained the Women's No. 1 ranking.