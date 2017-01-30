Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 13

2 of 9

Josh Perkins is just one piece of an incredible eight-man rotation sitting atop the AP Top 25. Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

It wasn't unanimous, but it was almost inevitable: Gonzaga climbed to No. 1 in the AP poll for just the second time in school history.

While the vast majority of teams in last week's AP Top 15 either suffered a loss or looked mortal against inferior competition, the Zags continued to dominate against Portland, San Diego and Pepperdine, out-scoring those three WCC foes by a 102-point margin.

They have now won 11 consecutive games by at least 15 points. The average score during that six-week stretch has been 87.4 to 58.5.

A lot of AP voters are still hesitant to accept that this is the best team in the country, but why? It'd be one thing if Gonzaga was staying undefeated by eking out wins against bad teams, but it has won 19 of its 22 games by a double-digit margin, including 14 straight. The Bulldogs have yet to allow an opponent to shoot 47.0 percent or better from the field and have made at least 50 percent of their own shots on 15 occasions.

Pray tell, what is Gonzaga's biggest weakness? Aside from what the team has done in the NCAA tournament over the past 15 years, what possible reservations could you have about saying this team is most deserving of being No. 1 in the nation right now?

Also, did you know Gonzaga has as many RPI top 50 wins as Kansas has, and that the Bulldogs actually have one more RPI top 25 win (three) than the Jayhawks have (two)?

Here's a PSA for the AP voters who didn't have Gonzaga at No. 1 on their ballots today:

Both Baylor and Kansas have been smashed by West Virginia in the past few weeks. Gonzaga hasn't even been challenged since early December. Let the bracketologists worry about whether Gonzaga deserves to be the No. 1 overall seed. Wait until March to start worrying about whether you're willing to pick the Bulldogs to win it all. But do the right thing and put Gonzaga at No. 1 until it loses a game.

This team has earned at least that much respect.