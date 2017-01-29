Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Match Preview, Prediction

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens has reigned atop WWE Raw since August, when he capitalized on interference from Triple H to capture the Universal Championship, and Sunday at the Royal Rumble, he will defend his title against the greatest threat to his continued success, Roman Reigns.

For months, the Superstars have been embroiled in a rivalry that has spawned one pay-per-view encounter, which ended in disqualification when Chris Jericho interfered, ensuring Owens would retain his title.

That will not be the case Sunday night, as Y2J will be locked inside a shark cage, left to watch from the rafters as his best friend attempts to retain a title he has defended cleanly since winning it. What does that mean for Owens as WrestleMania approaches, and more importantly, will Reigns emerge from another Rumble event feeling the wrath of a dissatisfied fanbase?

The Dilemma

Reigns is the most polarizing star in professional wrestling. Some love him, and others passionately reject him. Regardless, he receives one of the loudest reactions of any Superstar on the roster, and the result is his continued run as the face of Raw.

If Reigns defeats Owens for the Universal Championship in San Antonio, 40,000-plus fans will erupt into a chorus of boos, jeering the decision to put the title back on him. As WrestleMania approaches, though, the company will want its top performers in marquee positions. Reigns, for all of his flaws, has been in the main event of the biggest show of the year and is considered by many a credible headliner.

Owens is not that guy.

That is not a knock on Owens. He has worked hard and is one of the better wrestlers the company has at its disposal. However, its own poor booking of him has devalued Owens to the point that he is a champion only in name.

This leaves management with two choices—put the title on the proven commodity and heighten the importance of his WrestleMania program, risking waves of boos, or roll into the biggest show of the year with a champion whose biggest claim to fame of late is being the best friend of the rejuvenated Jericho.

Preview

Raw general manager Mick Foley pointed out that, every time Owens defends the WWE Universal Championship, Jericho gets involved.

That is the emphasis for Sunday's bout. Sure, the title is up for grabs, but the real story is Jericho's suspension in a shark cage and the inevitable way he manages to get involved in the outcome of the match anyway.

WWE Creative could have focused on Owens finally proving himself as champion or Reigns having one last opportunity to wrest the gold away. Instead, the focus is on a gimmick that last proved effective during the territory days.

Two guys will fight for what should be the most prestigious title in the industry, but all eyes will be on Jericho, his antics and how he manages to steal the spotlight away from Reigns and Owens.

Regardless of whether he tries to or not.

Prediction

The pieces are in place for Reigns to finally overcome the shenanigans and dethrone Owens to capture his fourth world championship. As the event approaches, though, it is beginning to feel more and more like the company may opt to keep the title on Owens and progress his story, including the inevitable breakup with Jericho.

That may not be the best option, but it appears to be one WWE Creative is content with.

Even if an Owens victory likely guarantees a screwy finish that further undermines his effectiveness as champion of WWE's flagship brand.

Owens retains the title here and rolls through Fastlane into WrestleMania, where he will defend against Jericho.