Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Branislav Ivanovic and Domenico Berardi

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion reportedly want to sign Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic ahead of Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg. Baggies manager Tony Pulis is said to be keen on the versatile Serb.

Pulis was in the crowd to watch Chelsea beat Brentford 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Ivanovic got on the scoresheet, and West Brom are ready to persuade the 32-year-old to stay in the Premier League, according to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News HQ.

Dorsett reported Ivanovic "is already in advanced negotiations over the terms of a possible contract with Zenit. But Albion's approach could change Ivanovic's mind, because it is thought he is keen to stay in England if possible."

Baggies manager Pulis remains keen to sign Ivanovic. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Speaking after the win over Brentford, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte indicated the club is prepared to let Ivanovic leave, per BBC Sport: "Ivan knows well the situation, and I'm pleased if he remains here, if he stays with us. But in this situation, for sure, the player must make the best decision for him, for his family."

Conte has left the door open for the Baggies, but beating Zenit to Ivanovic's signature won't be easy. Recent reports have even indicated the full-back has already agreed a deal to join the Russian club, according to Sport Express (h/t Wally Downes Jr. of The Sun).

Yet winning the race to sign Ivanovic would be a coup for West Brom. The veteran would add greater width and attacking menace at full-back.

Those qualities would also be useful for title-chasing Chelsea. In fact Ivanovic, who has a knack for scoring key goals, could be a major asset in Conte's 3-4-3 formation, a system reliant on wing-backs for width.

Conte is ready to let Ivanovic leave. GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Normally, it's Victor Moses who operates on the right flank. However, Ivanovic is more adept defensively than the former Wigan Athletic winger.

Ivanovic could still have a role to play in a Chelsea squad well-positioned to capture a league-and-cup double this season.

Chelsea and Juventus Keen on Sassuolo Ace

The Blues have joined Serie A giants Juventus in showing interest in Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi. A report from Italian source La Repubblica (h/t Calciomercato247, via Calciomercato.com) noted Conte has asked the Chelsea board to sign the 22-year-old.

The report detailed how Conte and Chelsea have been stepping up their interest of late: "Berardi and Conte met during the winter, and scouts have been sent to watch the former Juventus protege on numerous occasions."

Berardi is still on Conte's radar. Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

However, Conte's troubled history with the player may scupper any move, per the reports: "Conte and Berardi’s own relationship has been made more difficult when the former was still coaching Italy, excluding both Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne from his Italy side because he claimed they exaggerated the injuries that kept them out of a qualifying trip to Azerbaijan."

Conte may have had issues with Berardi in the past, but his interest in the player makes sense. After all, Berardi is a versatile attacker who can play wide or operate through the middle.

Berardi's flexibility and skill have led to some excellent performances. The Italian has netted seven goals for Sassuolo this season, including five in UEFA Europa League action.

Chelsea are strong in attack, with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian covering wide areas and Diego Costa dominating through the middle. However, Conte will know his squad needs more depth in the forward positions.

Berardi has been exceptional for Sassuolo this season. Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

An exciting prospect as talented as Berardi would improve Conte's options up top.

Having credible cover in every key position is something sure to boost Chelsea's title credentials. It's why adding a forward and keeping Ivanovic, at least until the end of the season, would make perfect sense for the Blues.