Qatar Masters 2017: Final Leaderboard Scores, Prize Money Payouts

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jeunghun Wang claimed the third European Tour title of his career at the Qatar Masters on Sunday, beating Joakim Lagergren and Jaco van Zyl in a three-way play-off in Doha.

Wang came into the final day with a three-shot lead over the field after a stunning first three rounds, but he could only card a one-under-par 71 to reach his 16 under total.

Lagergren shot a 66 and Van Zyl put together an impressive 68 to make the play-off, but they were both outdone at the first return down the 18th thanks to a birdie from Wang.

Here's a look at the final leaderboard from an entertaining tournament in the Middle East:

Qatar Masters 2017 Leaderboard Pos. Golfer To Par Round 4 1 Wang Jeunghun -16 71 T2 Joakim Lagergren -16 66 T2 Jaco Van Zyl -16 68 T4 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -15 66 T4 Thomas Aiken -15 68 T6 Jordan Smith -14 66 T6 Rafa Cabrera Bello -14 68 T6 Nacho Elvira -14 70 T9 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -13 69 T9 Nathan Kimsey -13 69 European Tour

Qatar Masters 2017 Prize Money Pos. Prize Money 1 €381,458 2 €254,302 3 €143,278 4 €114,439 5 €97,044 European Tour

Wang came into Sunday's round playing the golf of his life and sitting pretty at the top of the Qatar Masters leaderboard, and he looked like he was going to run away with the title early on.

The South Korean notched two birdies in his first two holes to move to 17 under for the week and put one hand on the trophy. The way he was playing, there didn't look like being any other eventuality.

However, the back nine was far less fruitful for the 21-year-old, as bogeys on the 14th and 17th either side of a birdie on the 16th brought him back with the pack.

There was still a chance for Wang to win the tournament in regulation time, though, as he left himself a 20 footer for birdie on the par-five 18th. So close, yet so far, as European Tour revealed:

Even so, he would have come into the play-off full of confidence after 72 excellent holes, and he got off to a cracking start with a monster drive.

From there, he took dead aim at the flag but was unfortunate enough to bounce through the green and require some short game work. His chipping had been spectacular all week, and it was only fitting that he set up the chance of victory with another superb shot.

After Lagergren and Van Zyl could only manage pars—the latter courtesy of a three putt—Wang stepped up to roll home a three-footer and win the trophy.

He confidently stroked the ball in and celebrated accordingly—that's three European Tour wins before the age of 22, and he's getting better and better by the week.

Following the round, Wang excitedly told European Tour that it was a "wonderful" day for him at his first outing in Doha:

Elsewhere, Englishman Jordan Smith kept up his solid recent form with another excellent final day.

The youngster carded a six-under-par 66 to move seven places up the leaderboard into a tie for sixth. American Paul Peterson put together the round of the day with a superb 64 that included nine birdies and one bogey.

The European Tour's desert swing comes to a close next week after the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Wang will once again be looking to rule the roost.

Several of the world's biggest players will be in action in Dubai, including Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia, but with Wang in such staggering form, he'll be very hard to stop.