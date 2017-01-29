    Clemson FootballDownload App

    Josh Belk to Clemson: Tigers Land 4-Star DT Prospect

    Image via Scout.com
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Josh Belk, a 4-star defensive tackle from Lewisville High School in Richburg, South Carolina, committed to Clemson on Sunday morning:

    Belk is considered the No. 106 recruit in the class of 2018 by Scout and the No. 9 defensive tackle.

    Scout.com offered the following analysis on Belk:

    Belk is a force on the football field. He is explosive off the ball and has very quick hands. Belk moves extremely well for a prospect his size and plays with great leverage. He sheds blockers well and closes quickly on the ball. Belk needs to continue to work on his technique and develop some moves, but he will get on the field early in his college career and should make a major impact.

    Belk appeared to be deciding between Clemson and South Carolina and visited with the Gamecocks last weekend. At the time, he told Phil Kornblut of The State that he hadn't decided between the two schools and was still learning about each one.

    But a lot can change in one week, apparently. 

    It's an excellent start on the class of 2018 for the defending national champions, who also have the 19th-ranked class of 2017, per Scout. That class does not yet include a defensive tackle, however, which gives Belk the opportunity to compete for playing time once he joins the team following his senior season in high school.

    Dexter Lawrence established the standard for Clemson defensive tackles with his amazing freshman season in 2016. Now Belk will look to live up to that standard once he hits campus.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 