CM Punk Says Next UFC Fight Is Being Discussed with Dana White

David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk has revealed that he's doing his all to get back in the Octagon in the not-too-distant future and has entered discussions with UFC President Dana White.

The WWE star turned UFC fighter lost out on his competitive debut against Mickey Gall back at September's UFC 203, but he's determined to make amends and is hand-picking who he'd like to take on.

In an interview with Fox Sports' Carrlyn Bathe, Punk said that he's back in training and is ready to return to action, per Damon Martin:

I am working on it feverishly. I'm throwing names at Dana (White), opponents, dates. I don't know if he's waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn't happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else. I'm dedicated to fighting and training. We'll get there.

Despite Punk's poor showing in his UFC debut back in September, Martin writes that White had previously been open to giving the former wrester another chance in the spotlight.

The first-round submission he suffered at the hands of Gall didn't give fans much cause for encouragement, but Punk said he's feeling good about life: "First one's out of the way and life couldn't be better. I still don't have to wake up to an alarm so I really can't complain about much."

David Dermer/Associated Press

Should Punk get another chance, he'll have to put on far more of a spectacle than he did last time out and show why he deserves a shot in UFC.

An undercard fight will get Punk the brawl he so sorely craves, although a second successive loss could well end his MMA career before it's even taken off.