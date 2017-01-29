    FC BarcelonaDownload App

    Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Score and Reaction from 2017 La Liga Match

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) celebrates a goal with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) during the Spanish league football match Real Betis vs FC Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on January 29, 2017. / AFP / CRISTINA QUICLER (Photo credit should read CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images)
    CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images
    Stuart NewmanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Barcelona spurned the chance to go top of La Liga on Sunday, as they were controversially held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Real Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarin. 

    Alexander Alegria pounced in the 75th minute to give Betis a deserved lead before a last-gasp Luis Suarez effort saw the spoils shared.

    Barcelona should have drawn level far earlier, but Betis were given a big helping hand by the lack of goal-line technology in the Spanish top flight.

    Aleix Vidal’s cross from the right struck Betis’ Cristiano Piccini inside the six-yard box and crossed the line before it was cleared away by Aissa Mandi, but the assistant referee failed to spot that it should have been a goal. Coral shared an image of the moment of controversy:

    Even so, it's safe to say Barcelona wouldn’t have been good value for a victory, as they barely got going.

    The likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Suarez struggled to carve open the Betis defence, and the hosts were proving a handful on the counter-attack.

    Neymar did have one sight of goal after a flowing move from Luis Enrique’s men, but his effort was smartly saved by Antonio Adan to keep the sides level at the break.

    Barcelona's Turkish midfielder Arda Turan (L) vies with Betis' forward Dani Ceballos during the Spanish league football match Real Betis vs FC Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on January 29, 2017. / AFP / CRISTINA QUICLER (Phot
    CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

    In the second half, Betis set about punishing Barcelona for their sloppy play going forward and laid siege to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal.

    They came perilously close to taking the lead on several occasions as the clock ticked toward 90 minutes, with Dani Ceballos coming particularly close from distance.

    The midfielder picked up the ball from way out and unleashed a stunning drive toward goal, but it came back out off the woodwork. Journalist Alexandra Jonson said he deserved a goal for his performance:

    It wasn’t long before Betis rattled the frame of the goal again, this time through the impressive Ruben Castro.

    A stunning run from the tricky forward got him into the Barcelona penalty area, but his right-footed effort rebounded back off the upright.

    Despite the warnings, Barca failed to respond and let their guard down once again from a corner, as Alegria stole in to give the hosts the lead.

    A poor punch from Ter Stegen gifted Alegria the opportunity, and he took full advantage to send Estadio Benito Villamarin into raptures.

    Betis' forward Alex Alegria (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Betis vs FC Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on January 29, 2017. / AFP / CRISTINA QUICLER (Photo credit should read
    CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

    Then came the game’s hugely controversial moment, when Barcelona were denied a clear goal. The ball was around two feet over the line before Mandi’s clearance, and the incident will only increase calls for goal-line technology in Spain.

    Barca had 15 minutes to respond and earn a point, but the Betis rearguard was standing firm and resisted everything that was being thrown at them.

    It was going to take a moment of true magic or an error to allow the Blaugrana back into the match, and Barca's prayers were answered by Nahuel Leiva.

    Having just come on as a substitute, Leiva gave the ball away to Messi in a dangerous area and paid the price. Messi coolly slipped Suarez in, and he rolled the ball home.

    The goal was cruel on Betis, to say the least, and Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe expressed his sympathy for the strugglers:

    The result left Barcelona one point back of rivals Real Madrid, who have two games in hand and can surge clear in the coming weeks.

    Luis Enrique’s side face a stiff examination of their title credentials against Athletic Bilbao next time out between their Copa del Rey semi-final clashes with Atletico Madrid, when they’ll need much better performances than Sunday’s to progress.

    Reaction to follow...

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 