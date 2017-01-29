Pro Bowl 2017: Rosters, Jerseys and Predictions for NFL All-Star Game

Ezekiel Elliott headlines Sunday's Pro Bowl. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL's Pro Bowl will make more history Sunday, moving away from Hawaii and planting itself at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

A change of scenery isn't the only alteration, though. Players competed in skill competitions and entertaining sideshows such as dodgeball on Thursday. Perhaps most notably, the league has thrown away the fantasy football-inspired drafting format and once again split the rosters between the AFC and NFC.

Though its popularity has waned, and its future has been questioned, it is hard to ignore the impact of the Pro Bowl. It serves as a nice appetizer before Super Bowl week.

Here is a guide to help fans pass the time before kickoff.

2017 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

National TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

2017 Pro Bowl Rosters

Player Position Team AFC Tom Brady QB New England Patriots Derek Carr QB Oakland Raiders Ben Roethlisberger QB Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell RB Pittsburgh Steelers DeMarco Murray RB Tennessee Titans LeSean McCoy RB Buffalo Bills Antonio Brown WR Pittsburgh Steelers Amari Cooper WR Oakland Raiders A.J. Green WR Cincinnati Bengals T.Y. Hilton WR Indianapolis Colts Joe Thomas OT Cleveland Browns Donald Penn OT Oakland Raiders Taylor Lewan OT Tennessee Titans Marshal Yanda OG Baltimore Ravens Kelechi Osemele OG Oakland Raiders David DeCastro OG Pittsburgh Steelers Rodney Hudson C Oakland Raiders Maurkice Pouncey C Pittsburgh Steelers Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs Delanie Walker TE Tennessee Titans Kyle Juszczyk FB Baltimore Ravens Khalil Mack DE Oakland Raiders Cameron Wake DE Miami Dolphins Jadeveon Clowney DE Houston Texans Geno Atkins DT Cincinnati Bengals Ndamukong Suh DT Miami Dolphins Jurrell Casey DT Tennessee Titans Von Miller OLB Denver Broncos Lorenzo Alexander OLB Buffalo Bills Brian Orakpo OLB Tennessee Titans Dont'a Hightower MLB New England Patriots C.J. Mosley MLB Baltimore Ravens Marcus Peters CB Kansas City Chiefs Aqib Talib CB Denver Broncos Casey Hayward CB Los Angeles Chargers Chris Harris Jr. CB Denver Broncos Devin McCourty FS New England Patriots Reggie Nelson FS Oakland Raiders Eric Berry SS Kansas City Chiefs Pat McAfee P Indianapolis Colts Justin Tucker K Baltimore Ravens Tyreek Hill Return specialist Kansas City Chiefs Matthew Slater Special teamer New England Patriots NFC Matt Ryan QB Atlanta Falcons Aaron Rodgers QB Green Bay Packers Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott RB Dallas Cowboys David Johnson RB Arizona Cardinals Devonta Freeman RB Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones WR Atlanta Falcons Odell Beckham Jr. WR New York Giants Mike Evans WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers Larry Fitzgerald WR Arizona Cardinals Tyron Smith OT Dallas Cowboys Trent Williams OT Washington Jason Peters OT Philadelphia Eagles Zack Martin OG Dallas Cowboys Brandon Scherff OG Washington T.J. Lang OG Green Bay Packers Travis Frederick C Dallas Cowboys Alex Mack C Atlanta Falcons Greg Olsen TE Carolina Panthers Jordan Reed TE Washington Mike Tolbert FB Carolina Panthers Everson Griffen DE Minnesota Vikings Cliff Avril DE Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett DE Seattle Seahawks Aaron Donald DT Los Angeles Rams Gerald McCoy DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fletcher Cox DT Philadelphia Eagles Vic Beasley OLB Atlanta Falcons Ryan Kerrigan OLB Washington Thomas Davis OLB Carolina Panthers Bobby Wagner MLB Seattle Seahawks Luke Kuechly MLB Carolina Panthers Janoris Jenkins CB New York Giants Patrick Peterson CB Arizona Cardinals Richard Sherman CB Seattle Seahawks Xavier Rhodes CB Minnesota Vikings Harrison Smith FS Minnesota Vikings Ha Ha Clinton-Dix FS Green Bay Packers Landon Collins SS New York Giants Johnny Hekker P Los Angeles Rams Matt Bryant K Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson Return specialist Minnesota Vikings Dwayne Harris Special teamer New York Giants NFL.com

Note: NFL.com lists every nomination, including replacements.

Jerseys

As usual, the Pro Bowl jerseys are a polarizing affair.

This year, the NFL has gone away from the star-studded formats of the past for a more reserved look, almost matching the tighter, conservative looks of NBA jerseys.

Uni Watch's Paul Lukas provided a look at them back in December:

These jerseys are simple and to the point. They don't have the flair of older jerseys by any means, but a quieter look places a bigger emphasis on the colorful array of helmets and the play itself.

Predictions

Tyreek Hill Has a Huge Game

Tyreek Hill is set for a big game Sunday. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

If Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill isn't a household name just yet, he should be after the Pro Bowl.

Hill is one of the most dangerous players in the league with the ball in his hands. The rookie had 593 yards and six touchdowns through the air this year and added another 267 and three scores as a rusher. Not to mention that, as a returner, Hill took two punts and one kickoff to the house.

The NFL's official Twitter account provided some of his best moments:

As always, a rookie will look to have a huge impact in the Pro Bowl and make a name for himself. Hill is no different.

Some players might slack off in the Pro Bowl, but Hill won't be one of them. He's due to score at least once in electrifying fashion.

Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham Hook Up Again

Remember when Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham ran roughshod on the league as members of the New Orleans Saints?

Graham now suits up for the Seattle Seahawks, but it is hard to forget Graham tallied 1,310 (2011) and 1,215 yards (2013) while playing with the Saints. He scored double-digit touchdowns with the franchise three times.

Brees hasn't stopped gunning without Graham, so fans are in for a treat when the two get together Sunday.

Scrimmages have already provided a preview of what the two have in store:

Brees should see more playing time than teammates such as Kirk Cousins, so it is only natural he would gravitate toward his former favorite target.

The AFC defense is no slouch, but as the entire league found out a few years ago, stopping the Brees-Graham connection is a tall task.

Ezekiel Elliott Wins MVP

As suggested in the Hill section, rookies love to put on shows in the Pro Bowl.

That's terrible news for the AFC.

This means Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott will enter the game as a man on a mission after terrorizing defenses all season long. He rumbled for 1,631 yards, adding 15 scores and averaging 5.1 yards per tote. He helped carry the Cowboys to a surprising season.

Seeing as it is the Pro Bowl, the NFL's newest-minted superstar might have some trickery up his sleeve, too, as the Cowboys' official Twitter account captured:

As one of the league's most unstoppable forces right now, it is hard to imagine the AFC comes up with a way to slow down Elliott.

This makes predicting the MVP rather easy. Like he did for the Cowboys, Elliott will put the NFC on his back Sunday.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.