Pro Bowl 2017: Rosters, Jerseys and Predictions for NFL All-Star Game

The NFL's Pro Bowl will make more history Sunday, moving away from Hawaii and planting itself at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
A change of scenery isn't the only alteration, though. Players competed in skill competitions and entertaining sideshows such as dodgeball on Thursday. Perhaps most notably, the league has thrown away the fantasy football-inspired drafting format and once again split the rosters between the AFC and NFC.
Though its popularity has waned, and its future has been questioned, it is hard to ignore the impact of the Pro Bowl. It serves as a nice appetizer before Super Bowl week.
Here is a guide to help fans pass the time before kickoff.
2017 NFL Pro Bowl
When: Sunday
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
National TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Note: NFL.com lists every nomination, including replacements.
Jerseys
As usual, the Pro Bowl jerseys are a polarizing affair.
This year, the NFL has gone away from the star-studded formats of the past for a more reserved look, almost matching the tighter, conservative looks of NBA jerseys.
Uni Watch's Paul Lukas provided a look at them back in December:
Paul Lukas @UniWatch
The new Pro Bowl jerseys. https://t.co/hn8QELUXoD12/24/2016, 12:32:08 PM
These jerseys are simple and to the point. They don't have the flair of older jerseys by any means, but a quieter look places a bigger emphasis on the colorful array of helmets and the play itself.
Predictions
Tyreek Hill Has a Huge Game
If Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill isn't a household name just yet, he should be after the Pro Bowl.
Hill is one of the most dangerous players in the league with the ball in his hands. The rookie had 593 yards and six touchdowns through the air this year and added another 267 and three scores as a rusher. Not to mention that, as a returner, Hill took two punts and one kickoff to the house.
The NFL's official Twitter account provided some of his best moments:
NFL @NFL
.@ImFasterThanYa in one word: ELECTRIFYING. His top 10 plays from 2016. 🔥 https://t.co/Sz9DThWm8q1/29/2017, 4:00:07 AM
As always, a rookie will look to have a huge impact in the Pro Bowl and make a name for himself. Hill is no different.
Some players might slack off in the Pro Bowl, but Hill won't be one of them. He's due to score at least once in electrifying fashion.
Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham Hook Up Again
Remember when Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham ran roughshod on the league as members of the New Orleans Saints?
Graham now suits up for the Seattle Seahawks, but it is hard to forget Graham tallied 1,310 (2011) and 1,215 yards (2013) while playing with the Saints. He scored double-digit touchdowns with the franchise three times.
Brees hasn't stopped gunning without Graham, so fans are in for a treat when the two get together Sunday.
Scrimmages have already provided a preview of what the two have in store:
NFL @NFL
.@drewbrees to @TheJimmyGraham. Just like the old days! #ProBowl https://t.co/OdIUF1Q0Ca1/26/2017, 7:51:20 PM
Brees should see more playing time than teammates such as Kirk Cousins, so it is only natural he would gravitate toward his former favorite target.
The AFC defense is no slouch, but as the entire league found out a few years ago, stopping the Brees-Graham connection is a tall task.
Ezekiel Elliott Wins MVP
As suggested in the Hill section, rookies love to put on shows in the Pro Bowl.
That's terrible news for the AFC.
This means Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott will enter the game as a man on a mission after terrorizing defenses all season long. He rumbled for 1,631 yards, adding 15 scores and averaging 5.1 yards per tote. He helped carry the Cowboys to a surprising season.
Seeing as it is the Pro Bowl, the NFL's newest-minted superstar might have some trickery up his sleeve, too, as the Cowboys' official Twitter account captured:
Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys
Watch out @dak - @EzekielElliott slinging it to @DezBryant #ProBowl https://t.co/iot8Qeq2wg1/28/2017, 6:37:15 PM
As one of the league's most unstoppable forces right now, it is hard to imagine the AFC comes up with a way to slow down Elliott.
This makes predicting the MVP rather easy. Like he did for the Cowboys, Elliott will put the NFC on his back Sunday.
