    Pro Bowl 2017: Rosters, Jerseys and Predictions for NFL All-Star Game

    Ezekiel Elliott headlines Sunday's Pro Bowl.
    Ezekiel Elliott headlines Sunday's Pro Bowl.Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    The NFL's Pro Bowl will make more history Sunday, moving away from Hawaii and planting itself at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

    A change of scenery isn't the only alteration, though. Players competed in skill competitions and entertaining sideshows such as dodgeball on Thursday. Perhaps most notably, the league has thrown away the fantasy football-inspired drafting format and once again split the rosters between the AFC and NFC.

    Though its popularity has waned, and its future has been questioned, it is hard to ignore the impact of the Pro Bowl. It serves as a nice appetizer before Super Bowl week.

    Here is a guide to help fans pass the time before kickoff.

                      

    2017 NFL Pro Bowl

    When: Sunday

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

    National TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: WatchESPN

                     

    2017 Pro Bowl Rosters

    PlayerPositionTeam
    AFC
    Tom BradyQBNew England Patriots
    Derek CarrQBOakland Raiders
    Ben RoethlisbergerQBPittsburgh Steelers
    Le'Veon BellRBPittsburgh Steelers
    DeMarco MurrayRBTennessee Titans
    LeSean McCoyRBBuffalo Bills
    Antonio BrownWRPittsburgh Steelers
    Amari CooperWROakland Raiders
    A.J. GreenWRCincinnati Bengals
    T.Y. HiltonWRIndianapolis Colts
    Joe ThomasOTCleveland Browns
    Donald PennOTOakland Raiders
    Taylor LewanOTTennessee Titans
    Marshal YandaOGBaltimore Ravens
    Kelechi OsemeleOGOakland Raiders
    David DeCastroOGPittsburgh Steelers
    Rodney HudsonCOakland Raiders
    Maurkice PounceyCPittsburgh Steelers
    Travis KelceTEKansas City Chiefs
    Delanie WalkerTETennessee Titans
    Kyle JuszczykFBBaltimore Ravens
    Khalil MackDEOakland Raiders
    Cameron WakeDEMiami Dolphins
    Jadeveon ClowneyDEHouston Texans
    Geno AtkinsDTCincinnati Bengals
    Ndamukong SuhDTMiami Dolphins
    Jurrell CaseyDTTennessee Titans
    Von MillerOLBDenver Broncos
    Lorenzo AlexanderOLBBuffalo Bills
    Brian OrakpoOLBTennessee Titans
    Dont'a HightowerMLBNew England Patriots
    C.J. MosleyMLBBaltimore Ravens
    Marcus PetersCBKansas City Chiefs
    Aqib TalibCBDenver Broncos
    Casey HaywardCBLos Angeles Chargers
    Chris Harris Jr.CBDenver Broncos
    Devin McCourtyFSNew England Patriots
    Reggie NelsonFSOakland Raiders
    Eric BerrySSKansas City Chiefs
    Pat McAfeePIndianapolis Colts
    Justin TuckerKBaltimore Ravens
    Tyreek HillReturn specialistKansas City Chiefs
    Matthew SlaterSpecial teamerNew England Patriots
    NFC
    Matt RyanQBAtlanta Falcons
    Aaron RodgersQBGreen Bay Packers
    Dak PrescottQBDallas Cowboys
    Ezekiel ElliottRBDallas Cowboys
    David JohnsonRBArizona Cardinals
    Devonta FreemanRBAtlanta Falcons
    Julio JonesWRAtlanta Falcons
    Odell Beckham Jr.WRNew York Giants
    Mike EvansWRTampa Bay Buccaneers
    Larry FitzgeraldWRArizona Cardinals
    Tyron SmithOTDallas Cowboys
    Trent WilliamsOTWashington
    Jason PetersOTPhiladelphia Eagles
    Zack MartinOGDallas Cowboys
    Brandon ScherffOGWashington
    T.J. LangOGGreen Bay Packers
    Travis FrederickCDallas Cowboys
    Alex MackCAtlanta Falcons
    Greg OlsenTECarolina Panthers
    Jordan ReedTEWashington
    Mike TolbertFBCarolina Panthers
    Everson GriffenDEMinnesota Vikings
    Cliff AvrilDESeattle Seahawks
    Michael BennettDESeattle Seahawks
    Aaron DonaldDTLos Angeles Rams
    Gerald McCoyDTTampa Bay Buccaneers
    Fletcher CoxDTPhiladelphia Eagles
    Vic BeasleyOLBAtlanta Falcons
    Ryan KerriganOLBWashington
    Thomas DavisOLBCarolina Panthers
    Bobby WagnerMLBSeattle Seahawks
    Luke KuechlyMLBCarolina Panthers
    Janoris JenkinsCBNew York Giants
    Patrick PetersonCBArizona Cardinals
    Richard ShermanCBSeattle Seahawks
    Xavier RhodesCBMinnesota Vikings
    Harrison SmithFSMinnesota Vikings
    Ha Ha Clinton-DixFSGreen Bay Packers
    Landon CollinsSSNew York Giants
    Johnny HekkerPLos Angeles Rams
    Matt BryantKAtlanta Falcons
    Cordarrelle PattersonReturn specialistMinnesota Vikings
    Dwayne HarrisSpecial teamerNew York Giants
    NFL.com

    Note: NFL.com lists every nomination, including replacements.

                   

    Jerseys

    As usual, the Pro Bowl jerseys are a polarizing affair.

    This year, the NFL has gone away from the star-studded formats of the past for a more reserved look, almost matching the tighter, conservative looks of NBA jerseys.

    Uni Watch's Paul Lukas provided a look at them back in December:

    These jerseys are simple and to the point. They don't have the flair of older jerseys by any means, but a quieter look places a bigger emphasis on the colorful array of helmets and the play itself.

                      

    Predictions

    Tyreek Hill Has a Huge Game

    Tyreek Hill is set for a big game Sunday.
    Tyreek Hill is set for a big game Sunday.Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    If Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill isn't a household name just yet, he should be after the Pro Bowl.

    Hill is one of the most dangerous players in the league with the ball in his hands. The rookie had 593 yards and six touchdowns through the air this year and added another 267 and three scores as a rusher. Not to mention that, as a returner, Hill took two punts and one kickoff to the house.

    The NFL's official Twitter account provided some of his best moments:

    As always, a rookie will look to have a huge impact in the Pro Bowl and make a name for himself. Hill is no different.

    Some players might slack off in the Pro Bowl, but Hill won't be one of them. He's due to score at least once in electrifying fashion.

                    

    Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham Hook Up Again

    Remember when Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham ran roughshod on the league as members of the New Orleans Saints?

    Graham now suits up for the Seattle Seahawks, but it is hard to forget Graham tallied 1,310 (2011) and 1,215 yards (2013) while playing with the Saints. He scored double-digit touchdowns with the franchise three times.

    Brees hasn't stopped gunning without Graham, so fans are in for a treat when the two get together Sunday.

    Scrimmages have already provided a preview of what the two have in store:

    Brees should see more playing time than teammates such as Kirk Cousins, so it is only natural he would gravitate toward his former favorite target.

    The AFC defense is no slouch, but as the entire league found out a few years ago, stopping the Brees-Graham connection is a tall task.

                

    Ezekiel Elliott Wins MVP

    As suggested in the Hill section, rookies love to put on shows in the Pro Bowl.

    That's terrible news for the AFC.

    This means Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott will enter the game as a man on a mission after terrorizing defenses all season long. He rumbled for 1,631 yards, adding 15 scores and averaging 5.1 yards per tote. He helped carry the Cowboys to a surprising season.

    Seeing as it is the Pro Bowl, the NFL's newest-minted superstar might have some trickery up his sleeve, too, as the Cowboys' official Twitter account captured:

    As one of the league's most unstoppable forces right now, it is hard to imagine the AFC comes up with a way to slow down Elliott.

    This makes predicting the MVP rather easy. Like he did for the Cowboys, Elliott will put the NFC on his back Sunday.

                   

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

