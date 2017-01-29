Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Men's Final TV, Live Stream Replay Coverage

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Roger Federer chalked up with 18th Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, seeing off Rafael Nadal in a thrilling final that was fitting of the two wonderful champions.

In one of the most entertaining matches of recent years between two of the greatest players ever to take to the court, Federer staged a stunning performance to pick up his first Grand Slam title since the 2014 French Open—winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Both players rolled back the years to put on a real spectacle in Melbourne, which is well worth a second watch. Here’s how you can relive the amazing final:

TV: ESPN (U.S.) and Eurosport 1 (UK)

Live Stream: WatchESPN (U.S.), Eurosport Player (UK), Sky Go (UK)

Replay Coverage: Tennis Channel from 9 a.m. (ET), Eurosport 1 from 2:00 p.m. (GMT)

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

When Federer and Nadal both made their respective ways to the 2017 Australian Open final, the tennis world rejoiced.

Not only are the pair two of the most celebrated athletes of the game, but seeing them lock horns is always a moment to savour. And in no way did they disappoint on Sunday.

Straight from the first game, the players were flexing their Slam-winning muscles and producing remarkable tennis. Federer in particular was enjoying his time on court, hitting some sensational backhands to put him in control of the first set.

He took the opener 6-4 and looked in fine fettle, but Nadal was in no mood to let his great rival run away with the title.

The Spaniard, whose only other Australian Open victory came back in 2009, roared back in the second set and claimed it 6-3. The spinny, lofted forehand was finally doing the damage, and Australian Open was relishing every second:

At 1-1, Federer really turned on the style and starting punishing Nadal with a series of astonishing base line ground strokes that were too hot to handle.

And it wasn’t long before the Swiss star was back in front, winning the third set in double-quick time, 6-1, to put his stamp on the match—per Eurosport UK:

But just when you thought Federer was going to keep up his momentum and start surging ahead, Nadal turned on the style.

He swiftly moved into a 4-1 lead and started finding his range with the serve, which set up a mouth-watering decider.

Nadal got off to the perfect start in the set by immediately breaking the Federer serve, but he couldn’t hold on to his advantage as Federer came roaring back.

He rattled off six of the next seven games to triumph in some style, and he didn’t hold back when the final shot was hit—via We Are Tennis:

It was a match that more than lived up to its billing and one that will be looked back on in years to come as one of the greats.

Two of the greatest champions of all time going head to head and serving up something truly spectacular is something to cherish and watch over and over again.