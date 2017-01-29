WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

NXT took over San Antonio Saturday night, invading the historic Texas city for its latest live special, during which the brand crowned two new champions and spotlighted some of the best and brightest young stars the industry has to offer.

Bobby Roode captured the NXT Championship in a superb main event, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura cleanly in the center of the ring. The Authors of Pain ended DIY's inspirational run as tag team champions, and Asuka successfully defended her women's title, rounding out the slate of title bouts.

Eric Young scored a big win for Sanity over Tye Dillinger, and Roderick Strong netted a victory that should help his elevation up the ranks.

Would those victories be enough to secure "winner" status Saturday night, or would their opponents overshadow them, stealing the glory and building momentum for themselves, even in defeat?

Take a look now with this exclusive recap of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.