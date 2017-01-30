EPL Week 23 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Clive Mason/Getty Images

A full Premier League schedule gets under way on Tuesday, as important fixtures at the top and bottom of the table take centre stage.

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Tuesday in the flagship fixture of Week 23, with the Blues looking to move out of sight in their quest for the title.

The west London side come into the game off the back of an impressive 4-0 demolition of Brentford in the FA Cup, while the Reds have failed to get going in 2017 despite a promising start to the campaign.

Here’s a look at the full Week 23 fixture list, together with predictions for which way each game could go:

EPL Week 23 Fixtures Date Fixture Prediction Tuesday January 31 Arsenal vs. Watford 2-0 Tuesday January 31 Middlesbrough vs. West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Tuesday January 31 Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 2-0 Tuesday January 31 Swansea City vs. Southampton 1-1 Tuesday January 31 Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Tuesday January 31 Burnley vs. Leicester City 1-0 Tuesday January 31 Liverpool vs. Chelsea 1-1 Wednesday February 1 Manchester United vs. Hull City 3-1 Wednesday February 1 Stoke City vs. Everton 0-2 Wednesday February 1 West Ham vs. Manchester CIty 1-3

Under manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were unstoppable at the start of the season. The goals were flowing, the defence was growing more solid and the Premier League title didn't look too distant a dream.

Now, however, fans are scratching their heads and wondering where it all went wrong. The Reds have won just one of their eight fixtures so far in 2017, and even that was an FA Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle of League Two.

Saturday saw Klopp's men slump to their third successive defeat, this time at the hands of Championship side Wolves, resulting in their second exit from a domestic cup competition in just four days.

So the prospect of taking on the runaway league leaders on Tuesday evening isn't particularly appealing. Still, Liverpool's recent record against the west Londoners will give them plenty of cause for optimism.

Liverpool are unbeaten in four games against the Blues and ran out 2-1 victors at Stamford Bridge in September.

A screamer from Jordan Henderson proved the difference between the sides, as the Merseysiders underlined their credentials as title candidates.

And although the Anfield wheels are showing signs of potentially falling off, there's no doubt that the Reds will pose a huge threat to Chelsea's title bid on Tuesday.

Following the defeat to Wolves on Saturday, Klopp looked ahead to his side's upcoming fixtures and said things can only get better, per the Press Association (h/t Sky Sports):

If someone asks if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now, I don't know. But if it is it is a perfect moment to turn because it is not possible to go lower. ... We have to think about this [loss to Wolves]. Not too long, but we have to think about this. You learn, always, about situations and players and all that stuff in all games.

The Liverpool manager added:

We spoke about confidence a few months ago and I said it's a little flower. If something bounces on it, then it's away. Obviously, that happened kind of, but it's not that we play without confidence. I can see a lot of moments when we really still believe in our skills.

Liverpool are set for a big boost ahead of their clash with Chelsea thanks to the return of Sadio Mane from international duty.

Mane has been playing for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations throughout January, but his nation's exit means he is back on Merseyside. Bleacher Report UK joked that Liverpool fans were rejoicing at the news:

The frontman was in tremendous form before departing for the tournament in Gabon, and Liverpool will be grateful to again have his services to call upon.

Elsewhere, Arsenal host Watford at the Emirates Stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Stadium of Light to take on a Sunderland side in desperate need of points.

In a repeat of the EFL Cup semi-final, Manchester United welcome Hull City to Old Trafford on Wednesday, and Manchester City take on West Ham United at London Stadium.

Raheem Sterling was instrumental in City's comfortable 3-0 victory in the FA Cup at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and he'll be key again if Pep Guardiola is going to keep his title hopes alive.

The Premier League is really hotting up as we move into Week 23. There are scores to be settled at the top and bottom of the table, with Chelsea looking to flex their muscles at Anfield.

Should the Blues find a way past Liverpool and hold an even more commanding lead at the Premier League summit, fans can start getting carried away and thinking about that open-top bus in May.