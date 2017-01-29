    Australian OpenDownload App

    Australian Open 2017 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
    Scott Barbour/Getty Images
    Stuart NewmanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Serena Williams cemented her status as the most decorated champion of the Open era by chalking up an astonishing 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open on Saturday.

    The American saw off her sister Venus in straight sets in the final (6-4, 6-4) to win her seventh championship in Melbourne and return to the top of the world rankings. 

    Here we look at the Williams sisters' route to the final and check out the prize money from the first Slam of the year.

    2017 Australian Open Women's Singles Bracket
    Quarter-FinalsSemi-FinalsFinal
    Coco Vandeweghe (W 2-0)
    Garbine Muguruza
    Coco Vandeweghe
    Venus Williams (W 2-1)
    Venus Williams (W 2-0)
    Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
    Venus Williams
    Serena Williams (W 2-0: 6-4, 6-4)
    Karolina Pliskova
    Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (W 2-1)
    Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
    Serena Williams (W 2-0)
    Johanna Konta
    Serena Williams (W 2-0)
    2017 Australian Open Prize Money
    PlacingPrize Money
    Winner£2.24 million
    Runner-Up£1.15 million
    Semi-Finalist£545,000
    Quarter-Finalist£266,000

    Serena came into the Australian Open as the second seed behind Angelique Kerber, but as soon as she started to gather momentum, the seedings went out the window.

    Despite taking on the likes of Barbora Strycova and Johanna Konta, she never looked in danger of taking an early flight out of Melbourne.

    In fact, throughout the entire competition, Serena didn't surrender a single set and, frankly, breezed to her 23rd Slam title to move beyond Steffi Graf in the Open era stakes, per BBC Sport:

    Even in the final against a similarly celebrated player, she didn't blink for a second and knocked off two routine sets to get her hands on the familiar Australian Open trophy once again.

    Following the final, Serena dedicated the win to her defeated opponent by calling her a true inspiration, via the Australian Open's official Twitter account:

    Now back at world No. 1, it's a case of who can stop the 35-year-old in her tracks, as age doesn't appear to be a factor in her brilliance. 

    Even though Serena moved ahead of Graf in the Slam charts, she still has one mountain left to climb: becoming the most successful women's tennis player of all time.

    Australian Margaret Court won 24 major titles during her hugely successful career, and Serena will undoubtedly be eyeing her record before retirement plans creep into the mind.

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her Women's Singles Final match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbour
    Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

    Her next assignment on the quest for greatness will be the French Open in May—a tournament that hasn't been too kind to the American down the years.

    Although Serena has won three titles at Roland Garros, she's only made the final four times overall and bowed out in the championship round last year.

    Still, based on her form in Australia, women's tennis should be afraid and fully prepared to bow down to a new queen of the court.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 