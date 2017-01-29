Oregon vs. Colorado: Score and Twitter Reaction from Buffaloes' Upset Win

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The week in college basketball has been defined by upsets, and that trend continued Saturday night when the Colorado Buffaloes took down the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks, 74-65, at the Coors Events Center.

Not only did the loss snap Oregon's school-record 17-game winning streak, but it represented the continuation of a noteworthy trend. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Colorado is 7-0 all-time against Oregon at home and 5-0 since it joined the Pac-12.

Although the Ducks trailed by a single point at halftime, Colorado found holes galore in an Oregon defense that ranks 13th in adjusted efficiency, per KenPom.com. The Buffaloes proceeded to drop 39 points on the Ducks in the second half, and they followed the lead of senior point guard Derrick White.

White finished with 23 points (8-of-16 shooting), 17 of which came over the game's final 20 minutes.

Colorado's official Twitter account offered a look at one of White's smooth pull-up threes on a night when he drilled three of four attempts from beyond the arc:

White was flanked by a pair of double-figure scorers in the win. Junior guard George King came up large with 13 points and eight rebounds, while swingman Xavier Johnson dropped 10 points and grabbed nine boards.

The Ducks, on the other hand, couldn't come up with sustainable offense.

Payton Pritchard led the charge with 19 points, and Dylan Ennis added 10, but the Ducks were at a loss for buckets on a night when Dillon Brooks managed nine points on 2-of-6 shooting in 31 minutes.

As a team, Oregon shot 38.6 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from distance.

Those figures could all be reasons for Oregon to sulk, but as CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein noted, Colorado's 2-7 mark in Pac-12 play shouldn't fool opponents:

With Saturday's win in tow, the Buffaloes will attempt to build on the upset and rattle off a third straight win when they meet the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night.

The Ducks will also be back in action Thursday, when they're scheduled to host the Arizona State Sun Devils in a tilt that will present them with a solid chance to bounce back following Saturday's disappointment.

Postgame Reaction

"If these guys dial in, they can play with anyone in this league," Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said, per the Denver Post's Nick Kosmider. "There's a lot of basketball left. That's a heck of a team we beat. That's not just a Top 10 team. That's a legit Top 10 team."

Elsewhere, White told reporters games like Saturday's are "why you come to Colorado in the first place," per Kosmider.

On the other hand, Oregon head coach Dana Altman had to reflect on the Ducks' shoddy effort.

"Our execution was awful," he said, per The Oregonian's Tyson Alger. "I don't want to take anything away from Colorado—their energy level was better than ours. They beat us."

"It's been a while [since we lost]," Altman added, per Alger. "But we got what we deserved tonight."