Ranking the Top 10 Men's Players After Australian Open 2017

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

The 2017 Australian Open men's final was one for the ages as Rafael Nadal defeated Roger Federer in a five-set classic that redeemed his heartbreaking loss to the Spaniard in the 2009 Australian Open climax.

It's the Swiss Maestro's most amazing major title, defeating his longtime antagonist and finding solace to go with the sheer joy he displayed in winning the title.

The Fedal renaissance also shakes up the top 10, showing that the two legends could overcome injury-racked 2016 seasons and drive for major titles.

They will leapfrog other stars who have achieved their ATP ranking with healthier and consistent results since last year, but who have not shown they have the same major-winning ceiling.

The Big Four is still the power family of tennis, and then there is everyone else. The Golden Age continues.

Our Bleacher Report top-10 rankings are compiled from two primary factors. First, it weighs recent player performances, especially the Australian Open. Second, how are the players expected to play in the upcoming weeks? Nobody wants to play a hot player whose confidence is riding high.

Here are the best 10 players in tennis following Melbourne’s unforgettable classic.