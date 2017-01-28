    Social ReactionDownload App

    Clippers vs. Warriors: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

    OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during the game on January 28, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    The Golden State Warriors (40-7) have been the NBA's most prolific team by a solid margin since the start of 2017, and Stephen Curry made sure their momentum surge wouldn't be stopped by a bitter rival Saturday night. 

    In one of their most convincing wins of the season, the Warriors throttled the Los Angeles Clippers 144-98 and improved to 11-2 in 2017. 

    The dominant performance was anchored by a 2015-16 throwback effort from Curry, who resembled last season's unanimous MVP as he launched and converted audacious three-point attempts from all over the Oracle Arena hardwood. 

    In 29 minutes, Curry compiled 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting, including 9-of-15 from three, to go with nine rebounds and six assists. Curry's onslaught allowed him to reach the 40-point plateau for the third time this season and first time since Jan. 6. 

    Curry dropped 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter alone, but it's safe to say his most memorable bucket came at the second-quarter buzzer when his 51-foot heave found nothing but net: 

    1. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    2. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    3. This Night in the NBA

    4. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    5. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    6. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    7. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    8. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    9. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    10. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    11. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    12. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    13. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    14. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    15. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    16. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    17. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    18. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    19. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    20. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    21. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    22. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    23. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    24. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    25. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    26. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    27. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    28. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    29. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    30. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    31. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    32. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    33. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    34. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    35. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    36. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    37. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    38. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    39. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    40. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    41. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    42. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    43. Steph Curry Mocks Kevin Durant's Drive to the Basket vs. Detroit

    44. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    45. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    46. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    47. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    48. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    49. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    50. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    51. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    52. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    53. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    54. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    55. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    56. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    57. Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double

    58. Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter

    59. Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

    60. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings

    The Warriors entered halftime up 21 points following Curry's long-distance splash, and their lead only expanded from there with the Clippers short-handed at point guard sans Chris Paul, as the San Jose Mercury News' Tim Kawakami noted: 

    Golden State went on to drop 45 points in the third quarter, which boosted the team's cumulative point total to 117 through 36 minutes. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that mark represented the most by any team this season through three quarters.  

    With Curry in full highlight mode and Kevin Durant (23 points) and Klay Thompson (16 points) scorching beside him, there was simply no hope for the visitors, according to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps: 

    Shea Serrano of The Ringer was among those who marveled at the Warriors' ability to break away in an instant: 

    While the Warriors were led by their trio of sensational scorers, the Clippers leaned on Blake Griffin—in his second game back from injury—to lead them to the tune of 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting. 

    That efficiency was a small silver lining, but the Clippers couldn't take away many other positives on a night when they shot 43.9 percent from the field, committed 14 turnovers and were ravaged in transition. 

    Los Angeles has now lost two in a row and four of its last five dating back to Jan. 19. 

    And while a backslide in Paul's absence was expected to some degree, losses to the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers over the past 10 days don't reflect positively on the team's supporting cast. 

    The bad news is it's not going to get any easier. 

    A showdown against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday will represent a brief reprieve for Doc Rivers' club, but a rematch against the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back will represent a major challenge. 

    Speaking of back-to-backs, the Warriors will return to the floor Sunday evening at Moda Center for a clash with the Portland Trail Blazers before the Charlotte Hornets pay a visit to the Bay Area on Wednesday. 

     

    Postgame Reaction

    According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, Kerr needed just three words to sum up Curry's third quarter: 

    Kerr later broke down Curry's sensational showing in more depth, as Anthony Slater of the Bay Area News Group documented on Twitter: 

    As for his second-quarter buzzer-beater, Curry provided some insight regarding his thought process on the heaves. 

    "I love throwing up those however-far shots at the end of the buzzer just to see if it’ll go in," he said, per Letourneau

    On the Clippers' side of things, Rivers told reporters he thought his side could have done a much better job of defending the reigning MVP, per 95.7 The Game on Twitter: 

    "This is the worst loss probably in my career," J.J. Redick concluded, per 95.7 The Game's Bonta Hill

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 