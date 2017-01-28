Derion Kendrick to Clemson: Tigers Land 4-Star Athlete Prospect

Scout.com

Four-star athlete Derion Kendrick announced his commitment to Clemson's 2018 recruiting class Saturday:

The South Carolina native is the No. 1 athlete prospect in his home state and the No. 3 recruit at his position in the country, according to Scout.com. He's the No. 95 prospect overall in the 2018 class.

The 6'1", 175-pound playmaker is an explosive talent who can take control of a game with one touch.

With an abundance of talent that allows him to play almost any position he wants, Kendrick is quick, agile and hard to bring down.

That's a nightmare combination for opposing defenses:

Still in his junior season, Kendrick has already received offers from 18 major programs, according to Scout. In two years, he's set to join the reigning national champions, who are fresh off their first title since 1981.

Given the loss of quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Wayne Gallman and wide receiver Mike Williams to the NFL draft, Clemson will have holes to fill in the coming years, which should present Kendrick with an opportunity to find his niche on the roster.

Kendrick is the fourth recruit to commit to Clemson's 2018 class, which includes No. 1-ranked 5-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, per Scout.