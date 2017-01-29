Winter X Games 2017: Results, Medal Winners, Trick Highlights from Saturday

JASON CONNOLLY/Getty Images

Three days are officially in the books at the 2017 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. The third day was the busiest of the event, which saw six sets of medals given out Saturday.

Whether it was on a snowmobile, skis or a snowboard, the extreme athletes who were on display did not disappoint.

Here's a look at the medal results:

2017 Winter X Games Results: Saturday, Jan. 28 Men's Ski Slopestyle Final Competitor Score Gold Oystein Braaten (NOR) 94.33 Silver McRae Williams (USA) 93.33 Bronze Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (CAN) 92.00 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Competitor Score Gold Julia Marino (USA) 94.66 Silver Jamie Anderson (USA) 91.33 Bronze Katie Ormerod (GBR) 80.33 Snowmobile Freestyle Final Competitor Score Gold Joe Parsons (USA) 93.00 Silver Colten Moore (USA) 92.00 Bronze Levi LaVallee (USA) 90.00 Women's Ski Big-Air Final Competitor Score Gold Lisa Zimmermann (GER) 85.00 Silver Kelly Sildaru (EST) 84.00 Bronze Giulia Tanno (SUI) 82.00 Women's Snowboard SuperPipe Final Competitor Score Gold Elena Hight (USA) 87.33 Silver Xuetong Cai (CHN) 85.00 Bronze Kelly Clark (USA) 72.66 Men's Ski Big-Air Final Competitor Score Gold James Woods (GBR) 88.00 Silver Henrik Harlaut (SWE) 88.00 Bronze Kai Mahler (SUI) 81.00 XGames.ESPN.com

Trick Highlights

When it comes to the men's ski slopestyle, there has rarely been a dominant force. That trend continued Saturday, when Norway's Oystein Braaten became the competition's 12th different winner in 14 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Braaten put on a precise, clinical performance as he recorded a score of 94.33, one point better than silver medalist McRae Williams of the United States, as the X Games shared:

On the same course but with a snowboard, the United States' Julia Marino put on a nearly perfect performance, headlined by a massive cab double underflip, as the X Games showed:

It earned her the gold by 3.33 points on a podium that included fellow American Jamie Anderson and Great Britain's Katie Ormerod.

Saturday also featured the X Games' first-ever women's big-air winner, Germany's Lisa Zimmerman, who nailed a double 1080:

Some athletes had to pull off tricks on much larger devices, including those competing in the men's snowmobile freestyle competition.

Joe Parsons became the X Games' first repeat winner in the snowmobile freestyle, per ESPN.com's Alyssa Roenigk.

The X Games took a look at some of his best tricks:

To cap off the night, Great Britain's James Woods landed an enormous switch triple cork 1440 to edge out Sweden's Henrik Harlaut for the gold in the men's ski big-air competition, as the X Games shared:

Sunday is the final day of the 2017 X Games. Three more champions will be decided in the women's ski slopestyle, the men's snowboard slopestyle and the snowmobile best-trick events.

