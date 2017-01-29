Winter X Games 2017: Results, Medal Winners, Trick Highlights from Saturday
Three days are officially in the books at the 2017 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. The third day was the busiest of the event, which saw six sets of medals given out Saturday.
Whether it was on a snowmobile, skis or a snowboard, the extreme athletes who were on display did not disappoint.
Here's a look at the medal results:
|2017 Winter X Games Results: Saturday, Jan. 28
|Men's Ski Slopestyle Final
|Competitor
|Score
|Gold
|Oystein Braaten (NOR)
|94.33
|Silver
|McRae Williams (USA)
|93.33
|Bronze
|Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (CAN)
|92.00
|Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final
|Competitor
|Score
|Gold
|Julia Marino (USA)
|94.66
|Silver
|Jamie Anderson (USA)
|91.33
|Bronze
|Katie Ormerod (GBR)
|80.33
|Snowmobile Freestyle Final
|Competitor
|Score
|Gold
|Joe Parsons (USA)
|93.00
|Silver
|Colten Moore (USA)
|92.00
|Bronze
|Levi LaVallee (USA)
|90.00
|Women's Ski Big-Air Final
|Competitor
|Score
|Gold
|Lisa Zimmermann (GER)
|85.00
|Silver
|Kelly Sildaru (EST)
|84.00
|Bronze
|Giulia Tanno (SUI)
|82.00
|Women's Snowboard SuperPipe Final
|Competitor
|Score
|Gold
|Elena Hight (USA)
|87.33
|Silver
|Xuetong Cai (CHN)
|85.00
|Bronze
|Kelly Clark (USA)
|72.66
|Men's Ski Big-Air Final
|Competitor
|Score
|Gold
|James Woods (GBR)
|88.00
|Silver
|Henrik Harlaut (SWE)
|88.00
|Bronze
|Kai Mahler (SUI)
|81.00
Trick Highlights
When it comes to the men's ski slopestyle, there has rarely been a dominant force. That trend continued Saturday, when Norway's Oystein Braaten became the competition's 12th different winner in 14 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Braaten put on a precise, clinical performance as he recorded a score of 94.33, one point better than silver medalist McRae Williams of the United States, as the X Games shared:
X Games @XGames
Øystein Bråten is droppin’ bombs! #XGames https://t.co/CnnckZF5sg1/28/2017, 7:22:56 PM
On the same course but with a snowboard, the United States' Julia Marino put on a nearly perfect performance, headlined by a massive cab double underflip, as the X Games showed:
X Games @XGames
Julia Marino is making a statement! #XGames https://t.co/jlTnqe9Omm1/28/2017, 8:49:25 PM
It earned her the gold by 3.33 points on a podium that included fellow American Jamie Anderson and Great Britain's Katie Ormerod.
Saturday also featured the X Games' first-ever women's big-air winner, Germany's Lisa Zimmerman, who nailed a double 1080:
X Games @XGames
Lisa Zimmerman is locked in! #XGames https://t.co/xCBlayaEta1/29/2017, 1:56:07 AM
Some athletes had to pull off tricks on much larger devices, including those competing in the men's snowmobile freestyle competition.
Joe Parsons became the X Games' first repeat winner in the snowmobile freestyle, per ESPN.com's Alyssa Roenigk.
The X Games took a look at some of his best tricks:
X Games @XGames
Joe Parsons just stole the show! #XGames https://t.co/MYz0PO4Jj01/28/2017, 10:25:15 PM
To cap off the night, Great Britain's James Woods landed an enormous switch triple cork 1440 to edge out Sweden's Henrik Harlaut for the gold in the men's ski big-air competition, as the X Games shared:
X Games @XGames
James Woods just jumped outta Aspen! #XGames https://t.co/VoiJknGF3j1/29/2017, 4:33:12 AM
Sunday is the final day of the 2017 X Games. Three more champions will be decided in the women's ski slopestyle, the men's snowboard slopestyle and the snowmobile best-trick events.
Stats courtesy of XGames.ESPN.com.
