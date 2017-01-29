    Winter SportsDownload App

    Winter X Games 2017: Results, Medal Winners, Trick Highlights from Saturday

    Shaun White of the US flies out of the superpipe during the men's SBD superPipe finals during X Games Aspen 2017 at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado on January 26, 2017. / AFP / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)
    JASON CONNOLLY/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Three days are officially in the books at the 2017 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. The third day was the busiest of the event, which saw six sets of medals given out Saturday.

    Whether it was on a snowmobile, skis or a snowboard, the extreme athletes who were on display did not disappoint.

    Here's a look at the medal results:

    2017 Winter X Games Results: Saturday, Jan. 28
    Men's Ski Slopestyle FinalCompetitorScore
    GoldOystein Braaten (NOR)94.33
    SilverMcRae Williams (USA)93.33
    BronzeAlex Beaulieu-Marchand (CAN)92.00
    Women's Snowboard Slopestyle FinalCompetitorScore
    GoldJulia Marino (USA)94.66
    SilverJamie Anderson (USA)91.33
    BronzeKatie Ormerod (GBR)80.33
    Snowmobile Freestyle FinalCompetitorScore
    GoldJoe Parsons (USA)93.00
    SilverColten Moore (USA)92.00
    BronzeLevi LaVallee (USA)90.00
    Women's Ski Big-Air FinalCompetitorScore
    GoldLisa Zimmermann (GER)85.00
    SilverKelly Sildaru (EST)84.00
    BronzeGiulia Tanno (SUI)82.00
    Women's Snowboard SuperPipe FinalCompetitorScore
    GoldElena Hight (USA)87.33
    SilverXuetong Cai (CHN)85.00
    BronzeKelly Clark (USA)72.66
    Men's Ski Big-Air FinalCompetitorScore
    GoldJames Woods (GBR)88.00
    SilverHenrik Harlaut (SWE)88.00
    BronzeKai Mahler (SUI)81.00
    XGames.ESPN.com

        

    Trick Highlights

    When it comes to the men's ski slopestyle, there has rarely been a dominant force. That trend continued Saturday, when Norway's Oystein Braaten became the competition's 12th different winner in 14 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    Braaten put on a precise, clinical performance as he recorded a score of 94.33, one point better than silver medalist McRae Williams of the United States, as the X Games shared:

    On the same course but with a snowboard, the United States' Julia Marino put on a nearly perfect performance, headlined by a massive cab double underflip, as the X Games showed:

    It earned her the gold by 3.33 points on a podium that included fellow American Jamie Anderson and Great Britain's Katie Ormerod.

    Saturday also featured the X Games' first-ever women's big-air winner, Germany's Lisa Zimmerman, who nailed a double 1080:

    Some athletes had to pull off tricks on much larger devices, including those competing in the men's snowmobile freestyle competition.

    Joe Parsons became the X Games' first repeat winner in the snowmobile freestyle, per ESPN.com's Alyssa Roenigk.

    The X Games took a look at some of his best tricks:

    To cap off the night, Great Britain's James Woods landed an enormous switch triple cork 1440 to edge out Sweden's Henrik Harlaut for the gold in the men's ski big-air competition, as the X Games shared:

    Sunday is the final day of the 2017 X Games. Three more champions will be decided in the women's ski slopestyle, the men's snowboard slopestyle and the snowmobile best-trick events.

          

    Stats courtesy of XGames.ESPN.com.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 