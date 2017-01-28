NHL May Not Participate in 2018 Winter Olympics: Latest Details and Reaction

YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

NHL players could be forced to miss the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, according to Greg Wyshynski of Yahoo Sports.

While cost was an issue, with the International Olympic Committee deciding not to fund the professional players, this was only one of multiple issues for the league's Board of Governors.

"I think there's concern from teams about the ongoing disruption in the season. The schedule. A whole host of other things. I've never said that just raising the money was the issue," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday.

He noted the changing costs also served as somewhat of a wake-up call to reconsider the Olympics as a whole.

As Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly explained, "As of right now, there's not a will [to participate]." He also said it would take a "game-changer" to adjust the current plans.

The NHL has debated the pros and cons of sending players to the Olympics for nearly a year, with costs including transportation, accommodations and insurance leading to problems. The schedule is also a major hindrance on teams, with the 2014 season featuring a 16-day break for the Winter Games.

There is also the risk of injury, with New York Islanders center John Tavares famously suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

While the players usually enjoy the international competition, the World Cup of Hockey could satisfy this craving. The NHL-sanctioned event returned in 2016 after a 12-year absence and takes place in September, which doesn't interfere with the regular season.