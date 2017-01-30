WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Most Shocking Moments from Memorable Night

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Every year at Royal Rumble, WWE has surprises in store for the fans. From returning and debuting stars to memorable results that will change the perspective of the Road to WrestleMania that year, few events are more known for shocking moments than Royal Rumble.

This year was no different. From multiple title changes to a Rumble match loaded with stories that could not be predicted, this show opened the door for WrestleMania, leaving many questions that no one expected to be asking the night afterward.

We were witness to John Cena winning his 16th world title. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as Neville, captured the first gold of their careers in the company. Meanwhile, the Rumble match saw a surprise winner, multiple unannounced entrants, including one popular NXT star, and moments that will define the biggest feuds of the year, with Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Undertaker hitting their own roadblocks.

The following are the most shocking moments of the 2017 Royal Rumble event based on how unpredictable the moments were, as well as how much they will be talked about going forward.