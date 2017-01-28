    NHLDownload App

    NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2017: Results, Winners, Highlights and Reaction

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Ryan Suter #20 of the Minnesota Wild competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Since 1990, the league's best players have gotten together before the All-Star Game to put on an exhibition for teammates and fans alike in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

    Saturday night brought the 2017 edition of the event at Staples Center in Los Angeles as players from all four divisions got together to take part in six different challenges.

    The winners of each event were rewarded points for every triumph, and the Atlantic Division came away victorious:

    2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Results
    DivisionPoints
    Atlantic9
    Pacific7
    Metropolitan5
    Central3
    Skills Challenge Relay

    Seven skaters and one goalie represented each team in the Skills Challenge Relay, which consisted of two heats of divisional matchups from each conference.

    Each team had to score three one-timers, convert passes over a barrier into small nets, have one skater slalom through a designed course and have another one handle a puck through tight obstacles.

    NBCSN showed Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban weaving his way through one of the courses:

    To top it off, the goalie had to score a goal while standing in his own crease. Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price scored on his first chance, helping the Metropolitan Division post the fastest time, as NHL on NBC shared:

    Here are the results from the relay:

    Skills Challenge Relay Results: Central vs. Pacific
    CategoryCentralPacific
    One TimersDuncan Keith (CHI), Ryan Suter (MIN), Vladimir Tarasenko (STL)Joe Pavelski (SJS), Ryan Kesler (ANA), Jeff Carter (LAK)
    PassingJonathan Toews (CHI)Drew Doughty (LAK)
    Puck ControlTyler Seguin (DAL)Cam Fowler (ANA)
    Stick-HandlingPatrick Kane (CHI)Johnny Gaudreau (CAL)
    Goalie GoalsDevan Dubnyk (MIN)Mike Smith (ARI)
    Time1:44.032:03.12
    Points10
    Skills Challenge Relay Results: Atlantic vs. Metropolitan
    CategoryAtlanticMetropolitan
    One TimersErik Karlsson (OTT), Vincent Trocheck (FLA), Kyle Okposo (BUF)Seth Jones (CBJ), Alex Ovechkin (WSH), Wayne Simmonds (PHI)
    PassingFrans Nielsen (DET)John Tavares (NYI)
    Puck ControlBrad Marchand (BOS)Justin Faulk (CAR)
    Stick-HandlingAuston Matthews (TOR)Sidney Crosby (PIT)
    Goalie GoalsCarey Price (MTL)Braden Holtby (WSH)
    Time1:39.691:21.70
    Points02
    Four Line Challenge

    A newcomer to the Skills Competition, the Four Line Challenge consisted of four All-Stars from each team shooting from four different locations on the ice.

    The first spot was the near blue line, where shooters earned a point for scoring in the upper left or upper right corner.

    The next group of shooters had to score in any of the four corners of the goal from center ice. Goals in the lower corners earned one point, while goals in the upper corners were worth three points.

    Moving further away from the goal, the third group of shooters attempted to snipe the corners or go five-hole from the far blue line. Lower-corner and five-hole goals were worth one point, while successful shots in the top corners earned five points.

    Finally, the fourth group of shooters went from the far goal line in an attempt to score from almost 200 feet away, which was worth 10 points. However, a goalie could be substituted, and if he scored, his team was awarded 20 points:

    Four Line Challenge Results
    AtlanticLocationPts.MetropolitanLocationPts.
    Nikita Kucherov (TBL)Blue Line0Ryan McDonagh (NYR)Blue Line0
    Erik Karlsson (OTT)Center Ice0Wayne Simmonds (PHI)Center Ice1
    Brad Marchand (BOS)Far Blue0Taylor Hall (NJD)Far Blue0
    Shea Weber (MTL)Far Goal0Seth Jones (CBJ)Far Goal0
    CentralLocationPts.Pacific*LocationPts.
    Ryan Suter (MIN)Blue Line1Joe Pavelski (SJS)Blue Line0
    Tyler Seguin (DAL)Center Ice0Brent Burns (SJS)Center Ice3
    P.K. Subban (NSH)Far Blue0Ryan Kesler (ANA)Far Blue0
    Nathan MacKinnon (COL)Far Goal0Mike Smith (ARI)Far Goal20
    Pacific wins 1 point

    Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith delivered the point to the Pacific Division by hitting the five-hole from the opposite end of the ice, via NHL on NBC:

    Even the Tampa Bay Lightning were impressed:

         

    Accuracy Shooting

    The sharpest shooters in the league took part in two head-to-head heats per conference.

    Participants had to hit all four 15-inch-diameter targets placed in the four corners of the goal in the fastest time to win their respective matchups.

    The winner of each head-to-head matchup received one point, while the player with the fastest time overall got a bonus point for his team.

    If anyone were to break Daniel Sedin's record of 7.3 seconds, another point would be awarded to that player:

    Accuracy Shooting Results
    AtlanticMetroplitanWinner (Points)
    Kyle Okposo (BUF): 15.97vs.John Tavares (NYI): 26.810Atlantic (1)
    Auston Matthews (TOR): 12.28vs.Sidney Crosby (PIT): 10.73Metropolitan (2)
    CentralPacific
    Patrik Laine (WIN): 21.82vs.Connor McDavid (EDM): 15.64Pacific (1)
    Patrick Kane (CHI): 18.95vs.Jeff Carter (LAK): 17.66Pacific (1)
    The matchup of the night came in the form of Toronto Maple Leafs 2016 No. 1 overall pick Auston Matthews against Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

    While Matthews laid down a fast time of 12.28 seconds, Crosby came out and edged him with a time of 10.73 seconds, as Sportsnet shared:

    Crosby's time not only won his matchup, but it was also the quickest time overall, giving the Metropolitan Division the bonus point.

    It was also his way of telling the young guns like Matthews and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid (20) that it isn't their time just yet.

         

    Fastest Skater

    Each division went head-to-head twice as the league looked to find its fastest skater in 2017.

    The winner of each matchup earned a point, with the fastest skater overall receiving a bonus point. Another bonus point was up for grabs if anyone could beat Dylan Larkin's record one-lap time of 13.172 seconds:

    Fastest Skater Results
    AtlanticMetropolitanWinner (Points)
    Nikita Kucherov (TBL): 13.16vs.Cam Atkinson (CBJ): 13.33Atlantic (1)
    Vincent Trocheck (FLA): 13.32vs.Wayne Simmonds (PHI): 13.65Atlantic (1)
    CentralPacific
    Patrik Laine (WIN): 13.42vs.Bo Horvat (VAN): 13.43Central (1)
    Nathan MacKinnon (COL): 13.62vs.Connor McDavid (EDM): 13.02Pacific (2)
    McDavid easily handled Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche in his matchup, posting the best time of the night at 13.02 seconds, as NHL on NBC shared:

    That earned him a chance to complete one lap around the ice in an attempt to break Larkin's record, but he fell just short, as his lap clocked in at 13.31 seconds.

         

    Hardest Shot

    As the headlining event of the night, the Hardest Shot competition brought out the most powerful shooters in the league.

    Each shooter got two attempts from 30 feet away and unleashed their hardest slap shots:

    Hardest Shot Results
    AtlanticMetropolitanWinner (Points)
    Victor Hedman (TBL): 94.2 mphvs.Seth Jones (CBJ): 98.1 mphMetropolitan (1)
    Shea Weber (MTL): 102.8 mphvs.Alex Ovechkin (WSH): 97.8 mphAtlantic (2)
    CentralPacificWinner (Points)
    Patrik Laine (WIN): 101.7 mphvs.Brent Burns (SJS): 97.7 mphCentral (1)
    Nathan MacKinnon (COL): 92.3 mphvs.Drew Doughty (LAK): 94.6 mphPacific (1)
    For the third straight year, Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber won the Hardest Shot competition at 102.8 mph, as NHL on NBC shared:

    While he narrowly edged Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine, Weber's mark was almost six mph slower than the 108.1 mph he posted last year and the 108.5 mph mark he hit two years ago.

         

    Shootout

    The night ended in a free-for-all, as the Atlantic and Pacific Division teams, which recorded the most points in their respective conferences, sent out nine skaters and two goaltenders for a classic shootout.

    For each goal scored, a point was awarded, while two points were given to the player who scored with a specially marked puck:

    Shootout Results
    AtlanticResultPacificResult
    Brad Marchand (BOS)ScoredDrew Doughty (LAK)Saved
    Nikita Kucherov (TBL)SavedJoe Pavelski (SJS)Saved
    Victor Hedman (TBL)SavedBo Horvat (VAN)Saved
    Shea Weber (MTL)ScoredCam Fowler (ANA)Saved
    Frans Nielsen (DET)SavedRyker Kesler (ANA)Scored
    Erik Karlsson (OTT)SavedConnor McDavid (EDM)Saved
    Kyle Okposo (BUF)SavedJohnny Gaudreau (CGY)Saved
    Sidney Crosby (PIT)Scored*Patrick Kane (CHI)Saved*
    Vincent Trocheck (FLA)SavedBrent Burns (SJS)Saved
    Auston Matthews (TOR)SavedJeff Carter (LAK)Saved
    Final Score4Final Score1
    *Denotes 2-point puck

    The Pacific Division didn't have much of a chance against Price in goal, as it beat him only once. But it wasn't an NHL star who was able to break through.

    Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler's son took his spot on the shootout roster and beat Price by going five-hole, via NHL on NBC:

    As the winners of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition, the Atlantic Division chose to play the Metropolitan Division during Sunday's All-Star Game after the Pacific Division plays the Central Division.

