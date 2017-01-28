Kenan Jones to LSU: Tigers Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

After emerging as a stud at Berwick High School in Louisiana, 4-star wide receiver Kenan Jones announced Saturday that he's going to stay in-state to play college ball.

According to his official Twitter account, the class of 2018 recruit has committed to the LSU Tigers:

According to Scout, Jones is the 111th-ranked player overall and the 18th-ranked receiver among all 2018 recruits. He's also the sixth-ranked receiver in the South region and the second-ranked wideout in Louisiana.

At 6'3" and 205 pounds, it's not hard to see why the Tigers were drawn to him. The rising senior has the frame to be a downfield force at the collegiate level, and he proved as much during his junior season.

Throughout the 2016-17 campaign at Berwick, Jones tallied 49 catches for 932 yards—good for 19 yards a reception—and seven touchdowns, per Max Preps.

While he won't arrive on campus until 2018, he will join an LSU receiving corps that has been bolstered by recent recruiting efforts. In the class of 2017, LSU has so far been able to secure commitments from 4-star wideouts Mannie Netherly and Stephen Guidry, among others.

Toss a physical presence like Jones into the mix, and head coach Ed Orgeron has to be giddy about the future of his passing game.

